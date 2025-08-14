7-foot-tall NBA star planning MMA career after retirement from basketball

NBA star Kristaps Porzingis is planning on trying his hand at MMA when his basketball career concludes.

Porzingis, from Latvia, currently plays as a power forward and center for the Atlanta Hawks. Outside of his career with the NBA, he is a big MMA fan. So much so that he intends to pursue a second career in the sport in the future.

“MMA is a sport very close to my heart. It’s number one for me to watch,” Porzingis said recently. “I’m very passionate about it. I promised the club I represent that I wouldn’t do it during my career. I’m saving myself so I can start an MMA career after basketball.”