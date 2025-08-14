7-foot-tall NBA star planning MMA career after retirement from basketball
NBA star Kristaps Porzingis is planning on trying his hand at MMA when his basketball career concludes.
Porzingis, from Latvia, currently plays as a power forward and center for the Atlanta Hawks. Outside of his career with the NBA, he is a big MMA fan. So much so that he intends to pursue a second career in the sport in the future.
“MMA is a sport very close to my heart. It’s number one for me to watch,” Porzingis said recently. “I’m very passionate about it. I promised the club I represent that I wouldn’t do it during my career. I’m saving myself so I can start an MMA career after basketball.”
How would Kristaps Porzingis do in MMA?
Porzingis would definitely bring some interesting physical tools to the cage as an MMA fighter. The Latvian star is over seven feet tall–7’8″ to be exact—and is believed to weigh around 240 lbs. In other words, he would make a seriously imposing heavyweight. In fact, he would be one of the tallest heavyweights we’ve ever seen in MMA, even beating out seven-foot UFC veteran Stefan Struve.
Porzingis would not be the first NBA player to make the jump into combat sports. Former Golden State Warriors point guard Nate Robinson infamously made the move to boxing several years ago, suffering a disastrous KO loss to Jake Paul. Many other athletes from mainstream sports have moved into MMA, including former NFL players Matt Mitrione and Brendan Schaub.
Given how famous Porzingis already he is, he might walk right into the UFC like the aforementioned men. Then again, he may be asked to go through Contender Series like disgraced NFL outcast Greg Hardy, who turned out to be a flop. Regardless, there’s no doubt there will be a lot of interested eyes on him when he steps into the cage.
