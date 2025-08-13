Anatoly Malykhin reveals unlikely childhood inspiration: “From a pro wrestler to a top-tier actor”

Professional wrestling’s biggest crossover star provided the blueprint for Anatoly Malykhin’s relentless pursuit of greatness. The Russian traces his competitive drive back to watching Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dominate both squared circle and silver screen.

Malykhin attempts to reclaim the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title from “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 33-year-old current ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight MMA World Champion seeks to complete his unprecedented title collection once again.

Growing up in Kemerovo, Russia, young Malykhin gathered with his family around the television during professional wrestling’s golden era. The theatrical spectacle captivated audiences worldwide while inspiring a future MMA champion.

Goldberg and Sting initially captured his attention during those childhood viewing sessions. But The Rock’s remarkable evolution from wrestling superstar to Hollywood heavyweight left the most lasting impression on the impressionable youth.

Johnson represents the ultimate example of maximizing potential through unwavering determination. His transition from WWE Champion to blockbuster movie star in films like “Black Adam” and “Fast & Furious” demonstrates what becomes possible when talent meets work ethic.

That lesson resonates deeply with someone who conquered three weight divisions simultaneously in ONE Championship. Malykhin sees parallels between The Rock’s career transformation and his own journey from small-town Russian to global MMA superstar.

“I watched it as a kid, back when it was Goldberg and CM Punk. I used to root for Goldberg and Sting. I remember how we’d all sit around the TV [and watch wrestling] as a family,” Malykhin said.

“That guy’s a legend. He is a self-made man, from a pro wrestler to a top-tier actor. He’s living proof that with hard work, you can achieve anything.”