Georges St-Pierre believes UFC’s deal with Paramount will be ‘terrible for the fighters’

Georges St-Pierre isn’t a fan of the UFC’s broadcast deal with Paramount and CBS.

The UFC and Paramount agreed to a deal, making them its new broadcast partner on a seven-year, $7.7 billion deal. The 43 deal includes 43 shows, including 13 numbered events, as pay-per-view will no longer be a thing in the States.

Although the UFC got a massive broadcast deal, Georges St-Pierre doesn’t think that deal is good. Instead, he believes it’s a bad thing for fighters and their pay.

“It could be good for the UFC, as a promoter, terrible for the fighters because when I was competing, I was able to have a great argument to negotiate on my contract,” St-Pierre said to Covers. “I could tell the UFC, ‘Hey, if you want me to do all the promotion, I want to become a partner. I want a piece of the pie to negotiate a part of the pay-per-view revenue. Because if I’m doing all the promotion, I’m helping you, but you need to help me. You need to make me a partner.’ So it might be a bad thing for the fighters in a way that they have less leverage.”

St-Pierre makes a fair point, as without the pay-per-view sales, some fighters will lose the leverage to see what their worth is to the UFC to negotiate a better deal.