Georges St-Pierre believes UFC’s deal with Paramount will be ‘terrible for the fighters’

By Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025

Georges St-Pierre isn’t a fan of the UFC’s broadcast deal with Paramount and CBS.

Georges St-Pierre

The UFC and Paramount agreed to a deal, making them its new broadcast partner on a seven-year, $7.7 billion deal. The  43 deal includes 43 shows, including 13 numbered events, as pay-per-view will no longer be a thing in the States.

Although the UFC got a massive broadcast deal, Georges St-Pierre doesn’t think that deal is good. Instead, he believes it’s a bad thing for fighters and their pay.

“It could be good for the UFC, as a promoter, terrible for the fighters because when I was competing, I was able to have a great argument to negotiate on my contract,” St-Pierre said to Covers. “I could tell the UFC, ‘Hey, if you want me to do all the promotion, I want to become a partner. I want a piece of the pie to negotiate a part of the pay-per-view revenue. Because if I’m doing all the promotion, I’m helping you, but you need to help me. You need to make me a partner.’ So it might be a bad thing for the fighters in a way that they have less leverage.”

St-Pierre makes a fair point, as without the pay-per-view sales, some fighters will lose the leverage to see what their worth is to the UFC to negotiate a better deal.

Georges St-Pierre says fighters lost leverage in UFC-Paramount deal

Georges St-Pierre believes fighters could make less money, despite the UFC making $1.1 billion a year in their media rights deal in the United States.

“That’s what I think,” St-Pierre said. “I think it’s going to take off some leverage for the big names to have an argument to negotiate more money.”

Currently, the UFC execs have yet to comment on whether fighter pay will go up in this deal. But, if it doesn’t, St-Pierre believes the deal is terrible for fighters.

Georges St-Pierre is a former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Georges St. Pierre UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira shares prediction for potential Ilia Topuria vs Arman Tsarukyan title fight

Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025
Roman Dolidze
UFC

Roman Dolidze speaks out following UFC Vegas 109 loss to Anthony Hernandez

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 12, 2025

Roman Dolidze was stopped at the conclusion of UFC Vegas 109, and he’s issued a statement in the aftermath.

Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis shares interesting UFC Paris prediction for Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 12, 2025

Dricus du Plessis could be facing the winner of Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho, and he’s made a prediction.

Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev, Ilia Topuria
Alex Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski gets stern warning from UFC 319 debutant: 'I'm going to take him out'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 12, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski is used to having a target on his back, and one UFC 319 fighter has fired a warning shot.

Charles Oliveira
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier questions Charles Oliveira's quick turnaround for UFC Rio main event

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned Charles Oliveira’s quick turnaround at UFC Rio following his recent KO loss.

Toshiomi Kazama, UFC

UFC commentator discusses possible slam ban following scary knockout

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2025
Miles Johns
UFC

Miles Johns releases passionate statement following Jean Matsumoto defeat

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2025

Miles Johns has released a statement in the wake of his controversial loss to Jean Matsumoto last weekend.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reveals he’s not interested in Jon Jones fight at UFC White House

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has revealed that he’s not interested in fighting Jon Jones at UFC’s White House event.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 202
Drakkar Klose

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 202 with Diego Ferreira and Drakkar Klose

Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025

The 202nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 319.

Anthony Hernandez, UFC Vegas 109
Roman Dolidze

What's next for Anthony Hernandez and Roman Dolidze after UFC Vegas 109?

Cole Shelton - August 11, 2025

The UFC was in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, August 9, for UFC Vegas 109. The main event saw middleweight contenders throw down as Anthony Hernandez took on Roman Dolidze.