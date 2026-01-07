Legendary NFL coach paid homage to Derrick Lewis in viral post-game celebration

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is an avid fan of UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis.

Lewis, the UFC’s all-time knockout leader, will return to the Octagon later this month at UFC 324. Lewis and surging heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta will fight on the undercard of the first UFC event of the year.

After recent wins over Tallison Teixeira and Rodrigo Nascimento, Lewis is back in the heavyweight title mix and could potentially earn a title shot with a victory over Cortes-Acosta. During his run in the UFC heavyweight division, Lewis has developed himself into a UFC fan favorite with an aggressive style in the cage and a hilarious persona outside of it.

Enter Pittsburgh Steelers Mike Tomlin, who led his team to a playoff-clinching win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. After the victory, Tomlin was seen pounding his chest and blowing a kiss to a camera, which apparently was in homage to Lewis.

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin credits Derrick Lewis for viral post-game celebration

In a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show, the Steelers headman explained his celebration as a nod to Lewis.

Mike Tomlin beating his chest and blowing a kiss right in the camera might be my favorite moment of the whole game. pic.twitter.com/T1prQMMuw5 — Eric Shoars Serial Storyteller (@eric_shoars) January 5, 2026

“That’s a tip of the cap to one of my favorite MMA competitors, man, Derrick Lewis!” Tomlin said.

“I have so much respect for that human and how he goes about his business.”

Lewis’s favorite NFL team, the Houston Texans, is scheduled to face the Steelers in the upcoming NFL Playoffs this weekend. The Texans went 12-5 this season and are led by upstart quarterback CJ Stroud and a tenacious defense.

Unfortunately, Tomlin will look to spoil Lewis’s weekend with another Steelers victory. Outside the lines, it appears Tomlin is a massive fan of Lewis and his theatrics.