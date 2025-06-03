Merab Dvalishvili questions the UFC bantamweight division being “stuck”

By Harry Kettle - June 3, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has given his thoughts on the current state of the division.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 311, Bonus, Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC

For the longest time now, Merab Dvalishvili has been the man to beat at 135 pounds. He has ruled over the bantamweight division and even when he was just a top contender, it seemed like nobody wanted to fight him. So, he decided to tear through the rest of the competition, making it crystal clear that he is the one who should rightfully be sat at the top of the mountain.

On Saturday night, Dvalishvili looks set to defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Sean O’Malley. It’s one of many intriguing bouts that is currently lined up at bantamweight, with another being the strange but intriguing contest of Petr Yan vs Marcus McGhee (although it hasn’t been officially announced).

Recently, Dvalishvili gave his thoughts on that, as well as bantamweight as a whole.

Dvalishvili’s thoughts on bantamweight division

“This is a tough fight actually. [Petr Yan vs Marcus McGhee] The Marcus guy is strong, he looked good, it’s a tough test for Petr Yan,” Dvalishvili told Helen Yee. “Wow, I thought he was fighting for the belt, and now he has to fight another contender. That means that our division is very stuck, and it’s not easy to fight for the belt. Good luck to him. Of course, I will be cheering him. We fought, and I always try to cheer the guys I fought. So, it’s going to be a tough test for him, but I’m sure he will get it.”

“I think right now (Cory) Sandhagen is ready, and we never fought each other,” Dvalishvili said. “Maybe, I’m not sure. Whatever the UFC will decide. Whatever UFC thinks the fresh guy and the most deserving guy (is), I will fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

