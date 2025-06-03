Merab Dvalishvili questions the UFC bantamweight division being “stuck”

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has given his thoughts on the current state of the division.

For the longest time now, Merab Dvalishvili has been the man to beat at 135 pounds. He has ruled over the bantamweight division and even when he was just a top contender, it seemed like nobody wanted to fight him. So, he decided to tear through the rest of the competition, making it crystal clear that he is the one who should rightfully be sat at the top of the mountain.

RELATED: UFC 316 commentator thinks Merab Dvalishvili is the greatest bantamweight of all time

On Saturday night, Dvalishvili looks set to defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Sean O’Malley. It’s one of many intriguing bouts that is currently lined up at bantamweight, with another being the strange but intriguing contest of Petr Yan vs Marcus McGhee (although it hasn’t been officially announced).

Recently, Dvalishvili gave his thoughts on that, as well as bantamweight as a whole.