Darren Till shares surprising name for ‘more than likely’ next fight after Luke Rockhold KO

By Curtis Calhoun - September 8, 2025

Former UFC star Darren Till has an unorthodox name in mind for his next high-profile fight in the boxing ring.

Darren Till celebrates after a knockout win over Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22

Darren Till’s latest professional boxing match couldn’t’ve gone much better as he knocked former UFC champion Luke Rockhold out cold at Misfits Boxing 22 last month in Manchester. After weeks of trash talk between the former UFC standouts, Till sent Rockhold into retirement with a brutal left hand.

Till has repeatedly called for a matchup with Jake Paul in the ring, but as of this writing, it’s unclear if Paul shares interest. Paul is set to face Gervonta Davis in a highly anticipated fight later this year.

In the meantime, Till has another massive name in mind for his next fight, and it isn’t a former rival or a fellow UFC legend.

Darren Till vs. Andrew Tate in the mix?

During a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Till targeted one of the promotion’s newest signees for his next appearance in the ring.

“I’m definitely fighting again this year. December,” Till said.

“I’d say Andrew Tate, more than likely. I’d think [a professional fight].”

Misfits Boxing made headlines earlier this year when they signed Tate to a lucrative contract. Despite not making his promotional debut, Tate debuted in the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings, despite the protest of fans and critics.

While Tate is highly controversial outside of combat sports, he’s a legitimate threat in a fight, as evidenced by his decorated career in professional kickboxing.

Till went on to hit at one of his formerly scheduled opponents, Tommy Fury, as he continues to make the case to settle their beef in the ring.

“Tommy Fury is moaning to his father, how tough life is,” Till said.

“He has way more money than me, probably better looking than me. Wife, brother is a world champion, got a big mansion.

“What are you moaning about, you f—– stiff dope of a man?”

Till and Fury were supposed to square off earlier this year before Fury withdrew from the bout. Fury hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision win over Kenan Hanjalic in May.

