Ronda Rousey shuts down White House fight but will ‘never say never’ on UFC return

By BJ Penn Staff - September 8, 2025

Ronda Rousey is not interested in participating in the rumored UFC White House card next year.

Ronda Rousey, UFC White House, Donald Trump

The UFC is expected to promote an event on the White House lawn in the lead-up to American’s 250th anniversary next year. The plan was announced by President Donald Trump earlier this year, with UFC CEO Dana White gradually sharing more and more information about the event in the subsequent weeks.

From the moment the UFC White House card was announced, fighters have been calling for a spot on the bill. That includes stars like Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Michael Chandler, and Colby Covington.

Do not expect to see Rousey competing on the White House lawn. Speaking during an appearance on The Lapsed Fan Podcast, Rousey completely shut down the possibility. Surprisingly, however, she left the door for a UFC return slightly ajar.

“I am not fighting at the White House,” Rousey said (via MMA Fighting). “I mean, after Mike Tyson being the biggest fight of the year [vs. Jake Paul], you never say never [on a return].

“But I ain’t fighting on the f*cking White House,” she added. “I got better s**t to do… My kid needs pasta.”

Will Ronda Rousey ever fight for the UFC again?

While Rousey is clearly not interested in fighting in front of President Trump, it’s interesting to hear that she’s not completely ruling out a return to combat sports.

Rousey has not fought since 2016, when she suffered a brutal knockout loss to Amanda Nunes. Prior to that, she suffered a shocking KO loss at the hands of Holly Holm, which marked the end of a stunning unbeaten streak. Despite the losses that ended her career, she is far and away the most influential fighter in the history of women’s MMA, and one of the biggest stars the UFC has ever seen.

It seems very unlikely she’ll ever compete again, but in this age of influencer fights, who knows?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ronda Rousey UFC

Related

Darren Till celebrates after a knockout win over Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22

Darren Till shares surprising name for 'more than likely' next fight after Luke Rockhold KO

Curtis Calhoun - September 8, 2025
Jon Jones, UFC, Tom Aspinall, MMA
UFC

Jon Jones claims he's 'not retired' and is training ahead of potential UFC return

Cole Shelton - September 8, 2025

Jon Jones appears adamant he will fight on the UFC’s White House card next July.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane during UFC 321 presser
UFC

Tom Aspinall responds after being booed during UFC 321 presser in Paris

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 8, 2025

Tom Aspinall has taken the Paris boobirds in stride.

Khamzat Chimaev enters UFC Octagon
Khamzat Chimaev

Joe Rogan questions if 'biggest UFC middleweight star' can cut the line to fight Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 8, 2025

Joe Rogan is curious to see if the UFC middleweight division’s “biggest star” can leapfrog his way to another title fight.

Nassourdine Imavov wins at UFC Paris
Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov may not have solidified No. 1 contender status despite UFC Paris win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 8, 2025

Did Nassourdine Imavov do enough at UFC Paris to secure No. 1 contender status?

Wanderlei Silva, UFC

49-year-old UFC legend Wanderlei Silva set for boxing match with decorated ex champ

BJ Penn Staff - September 8, 2025
Israel Adesanya, Nassourdine Imavov
Khamzat Chimaev

Israel Adesanya's take on possible Khamzat Chimaev vs Nassourdine Imavov title fight

Harry Kettle - September 8, 2025

Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on how a showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Nassourdine Imavov could go.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Paris, Results, Caio Borralho, UFC
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland slams Caio Borralho following his loss at UFC Paris

Harry Kettle - September 8, 2025

UFC veteran Sean Strickland has questioned Caio Borralho’s preparation following his one-sided defeat at UFC Paris.

Ilia Topuria, UFC
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria believes he'd put Terence Crawford to sleep in potential superfight

Harry Kettle - September 8, 2025

UFC champion Ilia Topuria has made an incredibly bold prediction for if he ever fought boxing sensation Terence Crawford.

Modestas Bukauskas
UFC

Modestas Bukauskas names potential next opponents after defeating Paul Craig

Harry Kettle - September 8, 2025

UFC light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas has listed his next potential opponents after he finished Paul Craig at UFC Paris.