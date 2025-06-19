Darren Till shares boxing hitlist ahead of potential return

Former UFC sensation Darren Till has shared a list of potential opponents for him to face in his boxing return.

As we know, Darren Till is a pretty interesting character. He had a solid run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship but after a string of losses, he decided to test the waters outside of the promotion. Instead of mixed martial arts, though, he opted to venture into the world of boxing.

He’s had a fair bit of success thus far, largely with Misfits. There’s always the possibility that Till returns to the cage at some point in the future but for now, it seems like he’s quite content with what he’s got going on.

In a recent post on social media, Till opened up on his possible next opponent – as well as providing a list of names.