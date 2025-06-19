Darren Till shares boxing hitlist ahead of potential return
Former UFC sensation Darren Till has shared a list of potential opponents for him to face in his boxing return.
As we know, Darren Till is a pretty interesting character. He had a solid run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship but after a string of losses, he decided to test the waters outside of the promotion. Instead of mixed martial arts, though, he opted to venture into the world of boxing.
He’s had a fair bit of success thus far, largely with Misfits. There’s always the possibility that Till returns to the cage at some point in the future but for now, it seems like he’s quite content with what he’s got going on.
In a recent post on social media, Till opened up on his possible next opponent – as well as providing a list of names.
People aren’t getting it and neither are some of these fighters…
When I say no one will fight me or people are turning down fights.
This doesn’t just mean that everyone who is willing to make a name for themselves can call me out & if i don’t respond I am scared.
It has to make…
— DT (@darrentill2) June 18, 2025
Till looks ahead to potential boxing opponents
“People aren’t getting it and neither are some of these fighters… When I say no one will fight me or people are turning down fights.This doesn’t just mean that everyone who is willing to make a name for themselves can call me out & if i don’t respond I am scared.
“It has to make sense & you have to be a payperview draw. Most of you donuts who are calling me out couldn’t sell out a phone box. Me & @MisfitsBoxing are looking for payperview stars that bring in crowds and people who are willing to pay to watch me and someone else punch fuck out of each other.
“So unless you are that. Keep ur mouth shut and you can be on the undercard if ur nice to me. @PlatinumPerry @NateDiaz209 @GamebredFighter @Carl_Froch Can we get this done with one of you? Any of you? I don’t mind taking less money. Being the B side. Anything. Let’s just fight.”
