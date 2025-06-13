Darren Till claims Nate Diaz bailed on boxing match, but another UFC star is ‘interested’

Darren Till claims Nate Diaz bailed on plans to meet in the boxing ring this August. The good news is that another UFC veteran is allegedly considering accepting the fight at a later date.

Till spent most of his UFC career speaking in the welterweight division, where he notably came up short in a title fight against Tyron Woodley. However, he also competed in the middleweight division.

In 2023, after a trio of losses to Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson and Dricus Du Plessis, the popular Brit parted ways in the UFC. He’s competed in three boxing matches since then. First he knocked out Mohammad Mutie and Anthony Taylor. Most recently, he scraped by fellow UFC veteran Darren Stewart.

Till hoped to keep his momentum going against Diaz, who spent his UFC career in the lightweight and welterweight divisions. However, he is now claiming that Diaz wasn’t interested—presumably because he’d be very undersized. Interestingly, Till also claimed Jorge Masvidal and Mike Perry have been reluctant to fight him.

That being said, there is one accomplished UFC veteran who is allegedly keen: none other than Tyron Woodley.

Apparently, Woodley is up for the fight, but sometime after August.