Darren Till claims Nate Diaz bailed on boxing match, but another UFC star is ‘interested’

By BJ Penn Staff - June 13, 2025

Darren Till claims Nate Diaz bailed on plans to meet in the boxing ring this August. The good news is that another UFC veteran is allegedly considering accepting the fight at a later date.

Darren Till, Nate Diaz, UFC

Till spent most of his UFC career speaking in the welterweight division, where he notably came up short in a title fight against Tyron Woodley. However, he also competed in the middleweight division.

In 2023, after a trio of losses to Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson and Dricus Du Plessis, the popular Brit parted ways in the UFC. He’s competed in three boxing matches since then. First he knocked out Mohammad Mutie and Anthony Taylor. Most recently, he scraped by fellow UFC veteran Darren Stewart.

Till hoped to keep his momentum going against Diaz, who spent his UFC career in the lightweight and welterweight divisions. However, he is now claiming that Diaz wasn’t interested—presumably because he’d be very undersized. Interestingly, Till also claimed Jorge Masvidal and Mike Perry have been reluctant to fight him.

That being said, there is one accomplished UFC veteran who is allegedly keen: none other than Tyron Woodley.

Apparently, Woodley is up for the fight, but sometime after August.

Darren Till: Former UFC opponent Tyron Woodley is ‘interested’ in boxing match

“I had fight news to announce to everyone this week,” Till said on social media. “Nate Diaz called the fight on with me, he wanted to fight me on the second of August. Obviously, I accepted. Now he’s pulled out of the fight. Carl Froch said on his YouTube channel that he only needs four weeks to fight me, now he’s saying he only wants to fight me next year. Tyron Woodley said he’d be interested but not right now. Jorge Masvidal said he’s not interested — in fact, Masvidal priced himself out.”

“Mike Perry priced himself out, even though Mike Perry offered me $350,000 to fight in his promotion,” Till continued. “Mike Perry priced himself out by five times that. I need to go in August now against any one of you, but you are all giving out excuses, this and that, even though two of you have beat me. Nate Diaz is the one who called the fight on with me. So you are all a gang of absolute (expletive) ponies.”

Would you be interested in a boxing rematch between Darren Till and Tyron Woodley?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Darren Till Nate Diaz Tyron Woodley UFC

Related

Artem Vakhitov, UFC, Glory 100, MMA

Glory 100 star Artem Vakhitov looks back on ‘disappointment’ of lowball UFC offer

BJ Penn Staff - June 13, 2025
Ilia Topuria sparring
Paddy Pimblett

Ilia Topuria names 'pain in the ass' UFC contender who he wants to fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 13, 2025

Ilia Topuria says there’s one surging UFC lightweight contender who he hopes to settle some beef with.

Jose Aldo, UFC
UFC

Jose Aldo made a bold change to his training regimen in final years of UFC career

BJ Penn Staff - June 13, 2025

Former UFC featherweight champ Jose Aldo is considered one of the best fighters in MMA history. One of the many skills that made him so good was his takedown defense. The Brazilian was renowned for his ability to negate his opponents’ wrestling, and famously stopped 16 of 16 takedown attempts from reigning bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili when they fought.

Belal Muhammad UFC walkout
Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad shares surprising take on Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 13, 2025

Belal Muhammad has an interesting stance on Kamaru Usman’s UFC Atlanta main event against Joaquin Buckley.

Justin Gaethje
UFC

Justin Gaethje explains frustration with UFC: 'They came to my house begging me'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 13, 2025

Justin Gaethje has detailed his issues with the UFC brass.

Joaquin Buckley and Kamaru Usman

Joaquin Buckley explains the energy he felt during Kamaru Usman face-off

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2025
Colby Covington
Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa suggests Colby Covington is moving in a different direction with his career: “He’s a nice guy off camera”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2025

UFC veteran Michael Chiesa has given his thoughts on the future of Colby Covington in the world of mixed martial arts.

Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Sean Brady gives his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2025

UFC welterweight Sean Brady has given his prediction for the upcoming Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley showdown.

Ben Askren, UFC, MMA
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen provides fresh update on Ben Askren’s health crisis

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2025

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has provided a fresh update on the current health status of MMA veteran and wrestling legend Ben Askren.

Kris Moutinho, UFC, MMA
UFC

Fighter admits he considered 'ending it all' after UFC release: 'It was a bad time'

BJ Penn Staff - June 12, 2025

Kris Moutinho took his UFC release hard. Very hard.