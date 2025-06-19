Kamaru Usman didn’t try to KO Joaquin Buckley late after flashback to famous defeat

By Harry Kettle - June 19, 2025

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has said that he didn’t try to knock Joaquin Buckley out late in the fight after getting flashbacks to his KO defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards.

Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards

Last Saturday night, Kamaru Usman got back to winning ways inside the Octagon. After three straight defeats, he was able to pick up a decision win over Joaquin Buckley. For the first four rounds, he was dominating the contest through his wrestling – but that changed in the fifth.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman reacts to Belal Muhammad dethroning Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “This was textbook”

Buckley had far more success with defending the takedowns and also had some success on the feet. Alas, it wasn’t enough for the rising contender to overcome the former champion, and Usman was able to grind out the win.

Usman reflects on Buckley win

“I’m not even going to lie to you, the last minute [felt long]. There was a minute in my head where I was like ‘He’s throwing so hard, that you can catch him and knock him out, right now’. What a statement that would be. You can knock him out right now!” Usman said.

“Then I remembered the last time I had that thought. Round 5, Salt Lake City, Utah, Leon Edwards. ‘He’s broken! You can knock him out right now!’.

“There’s a minute left…and I’m like ‘Yeah, I know I can knock him out. But let’s go ahead and use this footwork’ [LAUGHS].”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What do you believe should be next for Kamaru Usman in the wake of his victory? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

