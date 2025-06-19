Kamaru Usman didn’t try to KO Joaquin Buckley late after flashback to famous defeat

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has said that he didn’t try to knock Joaquin Buckley out late in the fight after getting flashbacks to his KO defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards.

Last Saturday night, Kamaru Usman got back to winning ways inside the Octagon. After three straight defeats, he was able to pick up a decision win over Joaquin Buckley. For the first four rounds, he was dominating the contest through his wrestling – but that changed in the fifth.

Buckley had far more success with defending the takedowns and also had some success on the feet. Alas, it wasn’t enough for the rising contender to overcome the former champion, and Usman was able to grind out the win.

In a recent interview, he spoke openly and honestly about what he was feeling in that fifth round.