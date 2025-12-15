Darren Till eyes boxing fights with Jorge Masvidal and another ex-UFC rival in 2026

By Cole Shelton - December 15, 2025
Darren Till, UFC, Misfits Boxing 21

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till is looking to re-engage some of his past rivalries.

Till has taken up boxing since his UFC departure and has had a lot of success, as he’s become the Misfits bridgerweight champion. He won the inaugural belt with a KO win over Luke Rockhold, which was a statement win for Till.

Now, heading into 2026, Darren Till is looking to get big fights and renew rivalries. While attending the IBA Elite Men’s World Championships in Dubai, Till spoke to BloodyElbow and revealed he would like to box Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley.

“I’d love my rematch with Masvidal,” Till said. “I’d love to knock him out because he knocked me out and then we could probably go for the trilogy. It’s the same with Woodley, he submitted me. So I’d love them two fights but then Nate Diaz is also available. He’s probably the biggest fight out of the three I’d love that. Let’s see where it goes because I’d love the Nate fight as well.”

A boxing match between Till and Masvidal would likely draw well, as well as a rematch with Woodley. Till lost both of those fights in the UFC, so he’s looking to get back on track.

Woodley is also in boxing as he’s set to take on Anderson Silva on Friday on the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua undercard. So, perhaps if Woodley wins, he could rematch Till in boxing for his Misfits belt. But Till prefers the Masvidal rematch first, which would lead to a trilogy, as it would be a big payday for both of them.

Darren Till is 3-0 in boxing and is coming off the KO win over Rockhold. Before that, he beat Darren Stewart by decision and scored a TKO win over Anthony Taylor. Till also has an exhibition boxing win over Mohammed Mutie.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Darren Till UFC

