Tyron Woodley slams former UFC foe Darren Till for claims he turned down boxing fight offer

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley called out Darren Till for recent fight-dodging claims.

Tyron Woodley will replace former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman and face UFC legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match next month. Woodley vs. Silva features on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua in Miami.

This fight marks Woodley’s long-teased return to the boxing ring and his first fight since a knockout loss to Paul in December 2021.

Ahead of his December boxing return, Woodley was called out by former UFC foe Darren Till online for allegedly turning down a boxing match against him. Till is unbeaten in his boxing career, with recent wins over Luke Rockhold and Anthony Taylor.

As Woodley prepares for his Silva fight, he didn’t pass up the opportunity to respond to Till’s recent tweet.

Tyron Woodley calls out ‘liar’ Darren Till for fight dodging claims

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Woodley addressed Till’s recent social media claims.

“Darren Till is a d— liar,” Woodley said.

“I already beat you like a drum, why would I turn down a fight against you? You didn’t land one punch on me. Didn’t even swing a gust of air by my face. He’s just trying to involve himself in the moment, clout is a very powerful drug, and we’re all using it and selling it. Some get high off of their own supply. He’s clearly consuming the clout…

“I’m still going to give him props, but I accepted the fight against Darren Till, before it was even offered to Luke Rockhold a long time ago,” Woodley continued. “I always keep receipts, if anybody wants to try and act like it’s a lie. I accepted the fight against him the first time it was offered and for whatever reason that thing didn’t come forward…and that fight is for him, I already did what I needed to do against him. Nothing to prove in that fight.”