Diego Lopes blames Yair Rodriguez for holding off on UFC grudge match

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 8, 2025

Diego Lopes is putting the blame on Yair Rodriguez for the lack of movement as far as a grudge match is concerned.

Diego Lopes, Yair Rodriguez

Despite having bad blood with “El Pantera,” Lopes will be fighting Jean Silva in the main event of Noche UFC on Sept. 13. Lopes vs. Silva figures to be an explosive fight with major implications in the featherweight division. Still, many are wondering why Rodriguez wasn’t booked to face Lopes unless he’s receiving the next 145-pound title opportunity.

Regardless, Silva believes Rodriguez’s track record is enough to prove he doesn’t want to fight him right now.

RELATED: DIEGO LOPES CONTINUES TO QUESTION RIVAL YAIR RODRIGUEZ OVER POTENTIAL FIGHT

Diego Lopes Thinks Yair Rodriguez Held Off on Grudge Match

During an interview with Danny Segura for MMAJunkie‘s “Hablemos MMA,” Diego Lopes said he never expected to get Yair Rodriguez to agree to a fight this soon.

“I knew that the fight with Yair was going to be hard to get done, I don’t need to say anything, we know his past record,” Lopes told Hablemos MMA in Spanish. “We know how he sometimes sits out and wants things to fall on his lap like a gift. His past record speaks for itself. I don’t need to name names, but he hasn’t accepted many fights. I’m the opposite, I don’t sit and wait for anything. If you want to fight, accept the fight, and let’s go. So Jean Silva wants to fight, let’s fight then.”

Lopes and Rodriguez exchanged heated words in the buildup to UFC 314. While the two weren’t booked against one another, they did compete on the same card. Lopes fell short in his bid to become the UFC Featherweight Champion against Alexander Volkanovski, while Rodriguez defeated Patricio “Pitbull” Freire. Ahead of fight night, Rodriguez accused Lopes and his team of jumping one of his friends.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Diego Lopes UFC Yair Rodriguez

Related

Charles Oliveira UFC 317 press conference

UFC veteran believes Charles Oliveira needs to take time off after UFC 317 loss

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025
Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown, UFC 316
Kayla Harrison

Amanda Nunes wasn't "impressed" by Kayla Harrison's win at UFC 316

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025

UFC legend Amanda Nunes has said that she wasn’t particularly impressed by Kayla Harrison’s win over Julianna Pena.

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev
Ilia Topuria

Din Thomas believes Ilia Topuria will be able to defeat Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas is of the belief that Ilia Topuria has what it takes to defeat Islam Makhachev if they fought.

Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano calls for showdown with Michael Chandler after UFC 317 defeat

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025

UFC veteran Renato Moicano has called for a showdown with Michael Chandler after his UFC 317 defeat.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 199
Max Griffin

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 199 with Steve Garcia, Max Griffin, and Austen Lane

Cole Shelton - July 8, 2025

The 199th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Nashville.

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje hopeful for Ilia Topuria fight at MSG: "I would love to knock him out"

Cole Shelton - July 7, 2025
Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, UFC
Daniel Cormier

UFC analyst begs Jon Jones not to 'become what Conor has become'

BJ Penn Staff - July 7, 2025

Daniel Cormier doesn’t want Jon Jones to end up like Conor McGregor in his post UFC life.

Tony Ferguson, UFC
UFC

Former UFC star Tony Ferguson drops major news: 'I've got a fight'

BJ Penn Staff - July 7, 2025

Tony Ferguson is headed back to the cage. Scratch that. The former UFC star is headed to the boxing ring in just over a months’ time.

Donn Davis, Donald Trump, PFL, UFC
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Donn Davis pitches Donald Trump on PFL fights at the White House

BJ Penn Staff - July 7, 2025

Donald Trump says he plans on hosting a UFC event at the White House to celebrate America’s 250th birthday next year. Donn Davis is hoping the PFL can get in on the star-spangled MMA action.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker lays out retirement timeline for "fairy tale ending"

Cole Shelton - July 7, 2025

Robert Whittaker is closing in on the end of his UFC career.