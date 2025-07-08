Islam Makhachev might be making huge mistake with welterweight move, says UFC icon

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 8, 2025

Did Islam Makhachev bite off more than he can chew?

Islam Makhachev

Makhachev relinquished the UFC Lightweight Champion in an effort to compete for gold in a second weight class. Makhachev has long discussed the importance of winning the welterweight title, and he’ll have a chance to do so against Jack Della Maddalena. At this time, a date hasn’t been set for the fight, although UFC CEO Dana White admitted that a November date in Madison Square Garden is appealing.

While some expect Makhachev to continue his dominating ways at 170 pounds, others aren’t as convinced.

Big Mistake for Islam Makhachev?

Taking to his “Believe You Me” podcast, Michael Bisping responded to an interview Jack Della Maddalena had with Eternal MMA. During the interview, Maddalena said Islam Makhachev is too small for him, and he pointed to how Alexander Volkanovski was able to handle his grappling in their first encounter (via MMAJunkie).

“I think he’s got a point,” Bisping said on his “Believe You Me” podcast. “He’s got a point because Volk, we all love Volk, what a guy, he’s awesome, but if you’ve ever been around him, he’s not a very big man. He is the man, but he’s a smaller man. And that first fight with Islam, he gave him everything he could handle. Jack Della Maddalena is not a small 170 pounder.”

The more Bisping thinks about the difference in size, the more he starts to believe that Makhachev may have been a bit too ambitious.

“It might be a big mistake for Islam going up to 170,” Bisping said. “It might be a bit of a stretch, but fair play to him. I respect it.”

If Makhachev handles business the same way he has at lightweight, then he’ll likely start entering more GOAT talks. For now, he must focus on how to outwork the top 170-pounder in the world.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Islam Makhachev Michael Bisping UFC

