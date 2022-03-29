UFC Columbus salaries revealed: Curtis Blaydes takes home biggest purse

The salaries from UFC Columbus have been revealed and Curtis Blaydes made the most amount of money.
Recently, more and more commissions are keeping the salaries private, but Ohio is one of the few states that disclose the pay. In the main event of UFC Columbus, Curtis Blaydes scored a second-round TKO over Chris Daukaus. For his efforts, ‘Razor’ took home the biggest purse of any fighter featured on the card, pocketing a cool $312k. Daukaus, meanwhile, was paid $80k in defeat.
Making the second-most money on the card was Neil Magny, who banked $230k for his split decision win over Max Griffin. ‘Pain’, on the other hand, took home just $53,000 for his efforts. Of note, only three other fighters made over $100k as Matt Brown took home $155k, Kai Kara-France banked $102k and Chris Gutierrez earned $122k, including the 50k performance bonus. One notable salary is Askar Askarov, who was the second ranked flyweight prior to UFC Columbus and was only paid $26k for his presumed title eliminator bout.
Here are the full UFC Columbus salaries which were provided by the Ohio Athletic Commission to MMA Fighting.
Curtis Blaydes: $312,000 — $131,000 to show, $131,000 to win plus $50,000 for Performance of the Night
Chris Daukaus: $80,000
Alexa Grasso: $86,000 — $43,000 to show, $43,000 to win
Joanne Wood: $70,000
Kai Kara-France: $102,000 — $51,000 to show, $51,000 to win
Askar Askarov: $26,000
Bryan Barberena: $172,000 — $61,000 to show, $61,000 to win plus $50,000 for Fight of the Night award from UFC Columbus
Matt Brown: $155,000 — $105,000 to show plus $50,000 for Fight of the Night
Manon Fiorot: $80,000 — $40,000 to show, $40,000 to win
Jennifer Maia: $60,000
Neil Magny: $230,000 — $115,000 to show, $115,000 to win
Max Griffin: $53,000
Marc Diakiese: $66,000 — $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win
Viachaslav Borshchev — $12,000
Sara McMann: $88,000 — $44,000 to show, $44,000 to win
Karol Rosa: $28,000
Chris Gutierrez: $122,000 — $36,000 to show, $36,000 to win plus $50,000 for Performance of the Night
Batgerel Danaa: $28,000
Matheus Nicolau: $44,000 — $22,000 to show, $22,000 to win
David Dvorak: $35,000
Aliaskhab Khizriev: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
Denis Tiuliulin: $12,000
Luis Saldana: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win
Bruno Souza: $12,000
Are you surprised by any of the UFC Columbus salaries which were revealed on Tuesday?