UFC Columbus salaries revealed: Curtis Blaydes takes home biggest purse

The salaries from UFC Columbus have been revealed and Curtis Blaydes made the most amount of money.

Recently, more and more commissions are keeping the salaries private, but Ohio is one of the few states that disclose the pay. In the main event of UFC Columbus, Curtis Blaydes scored a second-round TKO over Chris Daukaus. For his efforts, ‘Razor’ took home the biggest purse of any fighter featured on the card, pocketing a cool $312k. Daukaus, meanwhile, was paid $80k in defeat.

Making the second-most money on the card was Neil Magny, who banked $230k for his split decision win over Max Griffin. ‘Pain’, on the other hand, took home just $53,000 for his efforts. Of note, only three other fighters made over $100k as Matt Brown took home $155k, Kai Kara-France banked $102k and Chris Gutierrez earned $122k, including the 50k performance bonus. One notable salary is Askar Askarov, who was the second ranked flyweight prior to UFC Columbus and was only paid $26k for his presumed title eliminator bout.

Here are the full UFC Columbus salaries which were provided by the Ohio Athletic Commission to MMA Fighting.

Curtis Blaydes: $312,000 — $131,000 to show, $131,000 to win plus $50,000 for Performance of the Night

Chris Daukaus: $80,000

Alexa Grasso: $86,000 — $43,000 to show, $43,000 to win

Joanne Wood: $70,000

Kai Kara-France: $102,000 — $51,000 to show, $51,000 to win

Askar Askarov: $26,000

Bryan Barberena: $172,000 — $61,000 to show, $61,000 to win plus $50,000 for Fight of the Night award from UFC Columbus

Matt Brown: $155,000 — $105,000 to show plus $50,000 for Fight of the Night

Manon Fiorot: $80,000 — $40,000 to show, $40,000 to win

Jennifer Maia: $60,000

Neil Magny: $230,000 — $115,000 to show, $115,000 to win

Max Griffin: $53,000

Marc Diakiese: $66,000 — $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win

Viachaslav Borshchev — $12,000

Sara McMann: $88,000 — $44,000 to show, $44,000 to win

Karol Rosa: $28,000

Chris Gutierrez: $122,000 — $36,000 to show, $36,000 to win plus $50,000 for Performance of the Night

Batgerel Danaa: $28,000

Matheus Nicolau: $44,000 — $22,000 to show, $22,000 to win

David Dvorak: $35,000

Aliaskhab Khizriev: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Denis Tiuliulin: $12,000

Luis Saldana: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Bruno Souza: $12,000

Are you surprised by any of the UFC Columbus salaries which were revealed on Tuesday?