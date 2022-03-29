Brendan Schaub has a hard time believing the latest accusations against Chael Sonnen: “Where’s the security footage?”

Brendan Schaub has weighed in on the latest accusations made against Chael Sonnen.

It was back in December of 2021 when news broke that ‘The American Gangster’ had been slapped with five misdemeanor battery charges after allegedly being part of a hotel brawl. The citations were subsequently dropped without prejudice but a new lawsuit was filed on March 25 in Clark County (Nevada) District Court.

Chael Sonnen is said to have been involved in an altercation with a couple at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. Dr. Christopher and Julie Stellpflug, the purported victims, claimed that Sonnen unleashed an unprovoked attack on them, and have slapped him with a $15K lawsuit for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In speaking on The Schaub Show, Brendan Schaub questioned where the security footage was that could confirm such an altercation took place saying (h/t Sportskeeda):

“I stay at Four Seasons, nice hotel. Where’s the security footage? It’s in the hallway. There’s cameras everywhere. Where’s the camera? This is very easy to solve. Where’s the Four Seasons hotel security footage? I’d love to see it. Again I think there’s this guy’s version of story, (Chael Sonnen’s) and the truth somewhere in the middle… This is how I operate, you know. I don’t know what happened there. Knowing Chael, I have a hard time, hard time. The guy has no history of violence outside the octagon that randomly picked this innocent family and punched both them in the face? I have a very hard time believing that. Very, very difficult time believing that.”

Brendan Schaub plans to defend Sonnen until he sees for himself the full disclosure of what actually took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas.

Chael Sonnen has not spoken to the media about the incident.

Do you agree with ‘Big Brown’ that it would be completely out of character for Chael Sonnen to have attacked the couple? Would you like to see camera footage and hear Sonnens’ version of events?