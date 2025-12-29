Daniel Cormier brutally honest about biggest career regret: ‘Should’ve stayed locked in’

Daniel Cormier fights Stipe Miocic at the UFC Apex

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier admits he wasn’t fully ‘locked in’ for one of his memorable showdowns in the Octagon.

Daniel Cormier is undoubtedly one of the greatest fighters in MMA history after winning two divisional world titles during his UFC tenure. Despite his short stature, Cormier fought well above his height as he dismantled some of the best light heavyweights and heavyweights in UFC history.

Cormier entered the UFC Hall of Fame with ease after announcing his fighting retirement in 2020. He’s in the UFC GOAT conversation when discussing the greatest competitors to ever compete in the Octagon.

While Cormier accomplished a lot in his fighting career, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a few regrets about how things played out, particularly towards the end of his time in the cage.

Daniel Cormier admits he wasn’t ‘fully locked in’ for Jon Jones rematch

In a recent appearance on the Weighing In podcast, Cormier pointed to one of his legendary rematches when asked about his biggest UFC regret.

“In terms of one (regret), it was the Jon Jones fight, the second time,” Cormier said.

“I was in shape, we were fighting, I was fighting really well, and then he kicked me in the body, right? I was like, ‘OK.’ Then he tried to head kick me and I was like, ‘Nope!’. I started feeling so good that I lost focus. Now I’m like, being arrogant, talking to him — doing all those things when that never was me.

“I was always so locked in. That’s why I was so good… When I was in there, bro, it was like tunnel vision,” Cormier continued. “I’m doing all kinds of stuff that just was not me, and then I got kicked in the head. If I could relive that, I would have stayed locked in and not taken my eye off the ball.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Cormier lost twice to Jon Jones during their careers in the Octagon. His rematch against Jones at UFC 214 was later overturned to a no-contest after Jones tested positive for a banned substance.

Cormier was brutally knocked out by Jones to put their UFC rivalry to a swift end. Years removed from their rematch, tensions remain high between Jones and Cormier as evidenced by recent social media squabbles.

