Sean O’Malley eyes “lit” 2026: “This might be the last ‘Suga’ year ever”

Sean O’Malley is eyeing a massive run this calendar year, but also mentioned that 2o26 may be the last time we see the colourful MMA star. The former UFC bantamweight champion is working toward another chance to become kingpin of 135 pounds, with his potential path back to gold going through Song Yadong at UFC 324 in the coming weeks.

His focus extends beyond Yadong on the 24th though, and ‘Suga’ has a prominent former opponent in his crosshairs for a subsequent octagon clash later on this year. The former UFC titleholder prefaced his claims by touting Yadong as dangerous and saying he wasn’t overlooking the surging contender but rather that he was concurrently preparing for Yadong as well as former foe/ current champ, Petr Yan.

Expounding upon his thought processes for the coming twelve some-odd months, O’Malley said [via MMA Fighting],

“Petr [Yan] knows. That’s what’s next. I’m going to go out there, take care of Song [Yadong], and that’s what’s next. It just makes sense. 2026 is about to be lit. I’m going to go out there, take care of Song, take care of Petr, DoingWell [O’Malley’s new business venture] is going to blow up. I’m going to retire. This might be the last ‘Suga’ year ever.”

Sean O’Malley “I’m done with this s**t” if multiple losses transpire

Sean O’Malley bested Petr Yan by way of split decision at UFC 280 during the former’s rise toward his own bantamweight title shot. Considering his cache as a combat star, a strong win over Yadong, coupled with his Yan history, could possibly net O’Malley another crack at gold.

There was an obvious tongue-in-cheek dynamic to referencing hanging up the gloves, but further delving into his thought processes for his next fights, O’Malley stated [via MMA Fighting],