Sean O’Malley eyes “lit” 2026: “This might be the last ‘Suga’ year ever”

By Dylan Bowker - January 5, 2026
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley is eyeing a massive run this calendar year, but also mentioned that 2o26 may be the last time we see the colourful MMA star. The former UFC bantamweight champion is working toward another chance to become kingpin of 135 pounds, with his potential path back to gold going through Song Yadong at UFC 324 in the coming weeks.

His focus extends beyond Yadong on the 24th though, and ‘Suga’ has a prominent former opponent in his crosshairs for a subsequent octagon clash later on this year. The former UFC titleholder prefaced his claims by touting Yadong as dangerous and saying he wasn’t overlooking the surging contender but rather that he was concurrently preparing for Yadong as well as former foe/ current champ, Petr Yan.

Expounding upon his thought processes for the coming twelve some-odd months, O’Malley said [via MMA Fighting],

“Petr [Yan] knows. That’s what’s next. I’m going to go out there, take care of Song [Yadong], and that’s what’s next. It just makes sense. 2026 is about to be lit. I’m going to go out there, take care of Song, take care of Petr, DoingWell [O’Malley’s new business venture] is going to blow up. I’m going to retire. This might be the last ‘Suga’ year ever.”

Sean O’Malley “I’m done with this s**t” if multiple losses transpire

Sean O’Malley bested Petr Yan by way of split decision at UFC 280 during the former’s rise toward his own bantamweight title shot. Considering his cache as a combat star, a strong win over Yadong, coupled with his Yan history, could possibly net O’Malley another crack at gold.

There was an obvious tongue-in-cheek dynamic to referencing hanging up the gloves, but further delving into his thought processes for his next fights, O’Malley stated [via MMA Fighting],

“It’s almost so pointless to predict what I want to do in the next five years, two years, three years. Take it one fight [at a time]. If I go out there and lose and lose, I’m done with this s**t. … Ideally, I go out there and take care of Song [Yadong], and then get that Petr fight. And then we’ll just go from there. See what life throws at me.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett thinks soccer kicks and grounded knees should be legal under unified MMA rules

Dylan Bowker - January 5, 2026
Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier face off ahead of ALF Reality 3
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier promises to 'Kick Jon Jones's a--' in fiery statement after first faceoff as coaches on TUF spinoff

Curtis Calhoun - January 5, 2026

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier promises he’ll return to combat sports in the near future against his two-time Octagon rival, Jon Jones.

Alex Pereira speaks on a panel, opposite Pereira and his father
UFC

VIDEO | Alex Pereira makes father cry by surprising him with generous gift

Curtis Calhoun - January 5, 2026

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira shared an emotional moment with his father as he plots his return to the Octagon.

Joaquin Buckley enters the Octagon at UFC Atlanta, opposite Belal Muhammad in the locker room at UFC Qatar
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley targets Belal Muhammad in fiery callout for UFC 326 fight

Curtis Calhoun - January 5, 2026

UFC welterweights Joaquin Buckley and Belal Muhammad might be the latest additions to the upcoming BMF undercard.

Arman Tsarukyan appears at the UFC 311 press conference
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan's 'privileged' narrative dispelled by his brother: 'Kind of ghetto!'

Curtis Calhoun - January 5, 2026

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan didn’t come from the upbringing most are led to believe, according to his brother.

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett urges Ilia Topuria to vacate lightweight title amid personal issues: 'Let the division crack on'

Cole Shelton - January 5, 2026
Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321
UFC

Tom Aspinall admits relationship with fans 'has turned' after eye pokes at UFC 321

Curtis Calhoun - January 5, 2026

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall addressed some of the narratives from fans after suffering multiple eye injuries at UFC 321.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier set to renew rivalry on The Ultimate Fighter spinoff

Curtis Calhoun - January 5, 2026

UFC legends Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will write Chapter 3 of their legendary feud as coaches on a reality television show.

Jack Della Maddalena enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322
UFC

Jack Della Maddalena reveals ideal opponent for next fight after losing welterweight title

Cole Shelton - January 5, 2026

Jack Della Maddalena has a couple of names in mind for his next opponent.

Ateba Gautier
UFC

Ateba Gautier "could be a champion within the next two or three years", per Oktagon MMA champ

Dylan Bowker - January 3, 2026

Ateba Gautier will return to action later this month, and an Oktagon MMA two-division champion who spars with the surging UFC middleweight has weighed in on that bout.