Daniel Cormier offers unique take on Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Pena: “It wasn’t that bad!”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t think that Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva was that bad.

On Saturday night in Canada, ‘Rocky’ met ‘Sheetara’ in a bid for women’s bantamweight gold. Former champion Amanda Nunes famously vacated the title last year, following a unanimous decision win over Irene Aldana. Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva looked to pick up where ‘The Lioness’ left off, and become champion.

Sadly for fans, the fight wasn’t exactly a barnburner. Mayra Bueno Silva came out hot, but quickly gassed. Despite the Brazilian being on the verge of being finished, Raquel Pennington could never get her out of there. The action wasn’t very entertaining, and the final decision was read to a chorus of boos. Ultimately, Pennington earned a unanimous decision win to become champion.

For Daniel Cormier, the fight between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva was a frustrating one. However, it wasn’t exactly a “bad fight” either. Speaking on a recent edition of the DC and RC podcast alongside co-host Ryan Clark, the commentator recapped the bout.

There, ‘DC’ stated that his biggest issue with the bout was that Raquel Pennington failed to get a finish. In a situation like that, the new champion needs to get a definite victory. Cormier even compared the bout to Tom Aspinall’s interim title win over Sergei Pavlovich in November at UFC 295.

Daniel Cormier weighs in on Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

“I have to disagree with you, it wasn’t that bad, and we can’t get rid of the division.” Daniel Cormier responded to co-host Ryan Clark’s comments about Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva being so bad the bantamweight division should be scrapped. “What did stick out to me, and what was a little bit upsetting was that it seemed so clear as to what Raquel Pennington needed to do to end the fight in a resounding way. That was what was so frustrating to me.”

He continued, “I think, I really do think, while you say and you say it in a very good way, it’s a thought that’s of a small portion of people. People are probably disappointed with the way the fight went down. When you’re in a situation like this right, when there’s an interim championship you want something that sticks with you. Tom Aspinall right? We’re not getting Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, but when Tom Aspinall did what he did to Sergei Pavlovich, you’re like ‘Okay, this is real’.”

“When Amanda Nunes leaves and you get a chance to fight a Mayra Bueno Silva who’s exhausted, and would take an opportunity to get out of there if you gave her the chance.” Daniel Cormier concluded. “Raquel Pennington could’ve finished her. That would have made more of an impression on people.”

What do you make of these comments from Daniel Cormier? Do you agree with his take on Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Beuno Silva?