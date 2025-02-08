Diego Lopes reveals the fight he wants next in featherweight division

UFC featherweight Diego Lopes has spoken candidly about who he wants to compete against next in the division.

Over the course of the last twelve months, Diego Lopes has emerged as a legitimate contender at featherweight. Following his win over Brian Ortega, many now believe he is on the verge of a title opportunity. It’s happened quickly, but nonetheless, it seems like he’s ready to step up.

Alas, with Ilia Topuria’s future in the division being uncertain, it’s not clear as to what’s next in the title picture. For Lopes, though, all he can really hope to do is stay active and stay in the conversation.

In a recent interview, Lopes gave his thoughts on what he believes should be next.