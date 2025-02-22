Aljamain Sterling gives his thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes

UFC star Aljamain Sterling has given his thoughts on the upcoming bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

In the main event of UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski will collide with Diego Lopes. The pair will meet for the UFC featherweight championship, which is set to be vacated by Ilia Topuria as he begins a pursuit for a second world title up at 155 pounds.

RELATED: Patricio Pitbull takes aim at Aljamain Sterling for rejecting offer to fight him: “He ran!”

Of course, there’s a lot of excitement brewing for this encounter. Volkanovski is a former champion in his own right, whereas Lopes is arguably one of the most exciting contenders out there in all of mixed martial arts right now.

In a recent series of tweets, Aljamain Sterling gave his thoughts on who he believes will walk away from UFC 314 with the gold wrapped around their waist.

Definitely should’ve been Movsar but of course, no fighter in their rightful mind, will ever turn down a title shot because they think “it’s the right thing to do”, so that someone more deserving gets it https://t.co/ZjXVqvxPCV — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 22, 2025