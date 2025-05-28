Daniel Cormier explains why he truly believes Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the possibility of Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall actually taking place.

For the longest time now, fight fans have been watching and waiting to see whether or not we’ll get Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall. It’s undisputed heavyweight champion vs interim heavyweight champion. It makes all the sense in the world and yet, for whatever reason, the man known as ‘Bones’ just doesn’t seem interested in making it happen.

RELATED: Jon Jones provides big update on UFC future and possible Tom Aspinall fight

It could all be a way for him to try and get more money out of the UFC, of course. Still, it’s already been months since either man last fought, and it doesn’t seem like we’re any closer to a solution. At this point, either strip Jones or allow Aspinall to move forward as the new undisputed king.

Daniel Cormier, who has a history of his own with Jon Jones, recently weighed in on the situation.