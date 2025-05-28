Daniel Cormier explains why he truly believes Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the possibility of Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall actually taking place.
For the longest time now, fight fans have been watching and waiting to see whether or not we’ll get Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall. It’s undisputed heavyweight champion vs interim heavyweight champion. It makes all the sense in the world and yet, for whatever reason, the man known as ‘Bones’ just doesn’t seem interested in making it happen.
It could all be a way for him to try and get more money out of the UFC, of course. Still, it’s already been months since either man last fought, and it doesn’t seem like we’re any closer to a solution. At this point, either strip Jones or allow Aspinall to move forward as the new undisputed king.
Daniel Cormier, who has a history of his own with Jon Jones, recently weighed in on the situation.
Cormier’s view on Jones/Aspinall
“I don’t know that he vacates without fighting [Tom], because I think the visual, and the lasting thought would be that ‘He ran from him’, and I don’t think his ego could handle that he ran from someone,” Cormier said of Jones.
“The idea that people would think he’s afraid means more to him than going out there and fighting him, and taking the chance. Especially when there’s a real possibility that he just outclasses Tom Aspinall…
“I think he will fight him, I don’t think they’ll need to strip him, he’ll fight him. He could walk away and go ‘I’m the best, I don’t need to do anything else’,” Cormier continued. “But the idea that he ran, is going to be too strong of a pull for him as he goes into the next phase of his career.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
