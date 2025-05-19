Jon Jones provides big update on UFC future and possible Tom Aspinall fight

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has provided an update on his immediate future and a possible return fight.

Jon Jones is easily one of the biggest stars in the history of mixed martial arts. However, he’s also been involved in a lot of controversies throughout the course of his career. Nowadays, the big problem is that he doesn’t appear to be all too interested in the idea of unifying his heavyweight title in a UFC superfight against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

RELATED: UFC star Paddy Pimblett argues Jon Jones ‘should be stripped’ after title shakeup at lightweight

In the wake of his win over Stipe Miocic, Jones has simply been enjoying his life away from MMA. We’ve had constant teasers regarding a time and a place for the fight with Aspinall, but up to this point, we haven’t had any sort of actual confirmation.

In a couple of tweets last night, Jones peeled back the curtain a little bit on where he’s at mentally with this whole thing.