Jon Jones provides big update on UFC future and possible Tom Aspinall fight

By Harry Kettle - May 19, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has provided an update on his immediate future and a possible return fight.

Jon Jones

Jon Jones is easily one of the biggest stars in the history of mixed martial arts. However, he’s also been involved in a lot of controversies throughout the course of his career. Nowadays, the big problem is that he doesn’t appear to be all too interested in the idea of unifying his heavyweight title in a UFC superfight against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

In the wake of his win over Stipe Miocic, Jones has simply been enjoying his life away from MMA. We’ve had constant teasers regarding a time and a place for the fight with Aspinall, but up to this point, we haven’t had any sort of actual confirmation.

In a couple of tweets last night, Jones peeled back the curtain a little bit on where he’s at mentally with this whole thing.

Jones responds to critics

“Stripped? Lol do I come across as the type of person who cares about things like that ?”

“Yall barkin up the wrong tree, I told the Ufc my plans a long time ago. I have no clue why they haven’t shared them with you guys yet.”

“This, this attitude [aggressive], right here is making me a very wealthy man. This desperation is incredibly lucrative, so thank you. Keep it coming.”

For now, Tom Aspinall continues to sit and wait for more information – but we don’t think that’ll last for much longer.

What do you expect to happen next with this Jon Jones saga? Are you sick of talking about whether or not he’s going to fight again? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

