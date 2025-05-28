Jon Jones reacts to Nate Diaz’s wild brawl over in Thailand

UFC star Jon Jones has given his thoughts on the brawl that led to Nate Diaz being thrown off the TV show he was filming.

If there’s one thing we know to be true, it’s that Nate Diaz is an unpredictable guy. Nobody ever really knows for sure what he’s going to do next, which adds such a huge layer of intrigue to his character and career. Recently, he opted to take part in a Russian spin-off of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Jon Jones.

The show was set to be filmed in Thailand but on the very first day, Diaz and his team got into a huge brawl with several other fighters, which eventually led to Nate removing himself from the project.

In a recent interview, Jon Jones gave his thoughts on how it all played out.