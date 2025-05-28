Jon Jones reacts to Nate Diaz’s wild brawl over in Thailand

By Harry Kettle - May 28, 2025

UFC star Jon Jones has given his thoughts on the brawl that led to Nate Diaz being thrown off the TV show he was filming.

Jon Jones, Nate Diaz

If there’s one thing we know to be true, it’s that Nate Diaz is an unpredictable guy. Nobody ever really knows for sure what he’s going to do next, which adds such a huge layer of intrigue to his character and career. Recently, he opted to take part in a Russian spin-off of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Jon Jones.

RELATED: Nate Diaz reveals desired opponents as he plans for UFC return

The show was set to be filmed in Thailand but on the very first day, Diaz and his team got into a huge brawl with several other fighters, which eventually led to Nate removing himself from the project.

In a recent interview, Jon Jones gave his thoughts on how it all played out.

 

Jones discusses wild Diaz brawl

“We had one of our young fighters, a guy named Zalik,” Jones told Red Corner MMA. “He was playing with Nate. He wanted to play fight with Nate. Nate kind of came in a little bit on edge, I think he had some previous beef with some Russian fighters. So he was a little bit on edge when he got here.

“Play fighting with Nate was was not the best idea,” Jones added. “It became serious right away and we had to replace Nate.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What’s next for Nate Diaz? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

