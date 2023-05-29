UFC President Dana White trashes MMA media for rumors regarding his relationship with Khamzat Chimaev

UFC President, Dana White, is trashing the MMA media for spreading rumors about his relationship with Khamzat Chimaev.

Reports surfaced earlier this week that ‘Borz’ was in the middle of a serious social media shakeup and unfollowed everyone on Twitter except for United Arab Emirates MMA pioneer, Tam Khan and the controversial Andrew Tate.

Apparently Chimaev, 29, unfollowed all UFC brass and all official UFC accounts on ‘Twitter’.

Taking to social media, Dana White, with a screenshot of an MMA Mania article, attempted to put a stop to these ‘unfollowing’ rumors saying:

“This is the ‘media.’ I could literally do this every day with almost every story that’s written. Everything these people write is total and absolute bulls**t.”

White wants to put the rumors regarding his relationship with Chimaev straight and in doing so, is letting the media know he’s calling ‘bulls**t’.

This of course is not the first time the SB Nation outlet has been called out for their exaggerated headlines (see more on that here).

It is true that Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) has not fought in the last 8 months. The last time ‘Borz’ entered the Octagon was in September of 2022 at UFC 279 where he fought and defeated Kevin Holland (24-9 MMA) by submission at 2:13 of round 1.

To date, Chimaev has no fight scheduled in the UFC.

White spoke about Chimaev’s status in the UFC to ‘TSN’ earlier this month saying:

“That’s on him (Chimaev), though. He’s got stuff going on in his personal life. That’s not because we’re not getting him a fight. Obviously you know how it goes here. I talk about this all the time, we have to get guys three fights a year. If we don’t get guys three fights a year, we have to pay them. The only way that wouldn’t happen is if they have personal stuff going on.”

Chimaev responded to White’s claims via ‘Twitter’ saying:

“I have no problems with fights, if they gave me a fight, I would have fought a long time ago, I did so many training camps and not one fight, the problem is definitely not with me, prepared in dubai then to thailand, why do I train so much if there is no fight, I don’t understand.”

So…. where there is smoke there is fire. Is there a problem between Chimaev and the UFC?

Who would you like to see ‘Borz’ get in the cage with next?

