UFC boss Dana White promises Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall answers ‘in the next couple weeks’

By BJ Penn Staff - June 17, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White is promising fans a decisive answer about a long-awaited fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall “in the next couple weeks.”

The UFC boss provided an update on the fight, which is easily the greatest source of frustration among fans right now, during an interview with Jim Rome.

“We’ll see how this things plays out over the next couple weeks,” White said. “If we can’t get this fight done, we’ll move on quickly.

“We’ll have the answers in the next couple weeks.”

Dana White: Jon Jones not afraid to fight Tom Aspinall

Jones is the former UFC light heavyweight champ, and is considered one of the greatest fighters in MMA history. In 2023, after years of delays, he finally moved up to heavyweight, and claimed the vacant belt with a quick win over Ciryl Gane. Unfortunately, Jones has been extremely inactive as heavyweight champ. He has fought just once since winning the belt, battering a shopworn Stipe Miocic to a TKO win last fall.

Jones’ inactivity forced the UFC to crown an interim champion to keep the division moving. Aspinall, from the UFC, claimed that title with a knockout of Sergei Pavlovich in 2023. He has been calling for a chance to unify the heavyweight title with Jones after since. So far, he has had no luck. In fact, Jones has been so against the idea that Aspinall defended his interim title with a knockout of Curtis Blaydes last year.

Given how long Aspinall has been calling to fight Jones to no avail, some fans have suggested the former light heavyweight champ is afraid of the matchup.

Not so, says Dana White.

“Jon Jones has never turned down an opponent or be afraid to fight anybody,” he told Rome.

One way or the other, fans are getting tired of waiting for answers. After all, we were promised closure weeks ago.

