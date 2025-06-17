Edson Barboza set to return to the lightweight division at UFC 319

By BJ Penn Staff - June 17, 2025

After a long run in the UFC featherweight division, Edson Barboza is headed up to lightweight.

Edson Barboza, UFC 319

Barboza started his UFC career as a lightweight. He debuted with the promotion way back in 2010, and got off to a fast start, winning his first four fights. His fourth win was particularly impressive, as he cut down Terry Etim with a wheel kick that still dazzles fans to this day.

Unfortunately, Barboza suffered a shock upset to Jamie Varner in his next fight. He had plenty of big lightweight wins after that. Highlights of his lightweight run include victories over Paul Felder, Anthony Pettis, Gilbert Melendez, Beneil Dariush, and Dan Hooker. However, he was never consistent enough to earn a title shot, and after a pair of losses to Justin Gaethje and Felder, he decided to drop 10 pounds to fight at featherweight.

Barboza was a member of the featherweight rankings for several years. That’s thanks wins over Makwan Amirkhani, Shane Burgos, Billy Quarantillo and Sodiq Yusuff. However, he lost as many fights as he won in the division, and after a decision defeat to Leron Murphy in his last fight, decided to move back up to lightweight.

Edson Barboza faces Drakkar Klose at UFC 319

Barboza will make his return to the lightweight division against fellow veteran Drakkar Klose at UFC 319. The card is set for August 16 in Chicago, Illinois. UFC officials announced the matchups on Tuesday (via MMA Fighting).

Klose is a solid welcome back for Barboza. He was knocked out by Joel Alvarez in his last fight, but is 4-1 in his last five, which proves he’s still game. He also shares Barboza’s habit for exciting fights.

The UFC also announced another exciting lightweight bout for the Chicago. King Green is set to take on Diego Ferreira.

The event will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between champ Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. Unfortunately, the backup fighter for the main event has seemingly shirked his duties.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Edson Barboza UFC

Related

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC 319

Nassourdine Imavov bails on UFC 319 backup duties: 'Conditions changed'

BJ Penn Staff - June 17, 2025
Ben Askren
UFC

Ben Askren may need a lung transplant as he remains on a ventilator, his wife reveals

Cole Shelton - June 17, 2025

Ben Askren remains in the hospital and may need a lung transplant.

Jorge Masvidal
Movsar Evloev

Jorge Masvidal reveals who he thinks is a future UFC champion: 'This guy's scary'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 17, 2025

Jorge Masvidal has some big praise for one surging UFC contender.

Merab Dvalishvili punches Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov won't lose sleep if he doesn't get Merab Dvalishvili rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 17, 2025

Umar Nurmagomedov wants to share the Octagon with Merab Dvalishvili again, but he won’t beg for it.

Francis Ngannou
Matt Brown

Francis Ngannou damaged his legacy after leaving UFC, says former MMA slugger

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 17, 2025

Was Francis Ngannou’s legacy tarnished by his boxing venture?

Kamaru Usman, Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's coach believes Kamaru Usman title fight is possible

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili defends takedown Umar Nurmagomedov
Merab Dvalishvili

Joe Rogan has high praise for Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 316

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has had great things to say about UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Alexandre Pantoja UFC Weigh-in
Kai Kara-France

Alexandre Pantoja understands the KO threat posed by Kai Kara-France

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2025

Alexandre Pantoja understands the threat he’ll be facing when he battles Kai Kara-France ahead of their upcoming title fight.

Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Jamahal Hill doesn't think Khalil Rountree Jr is on his level ahead of UFC Baku

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2025

UFC star Jamahal Hill doesn’t believe that Khalil Rountree Jr is on his level ahead of their UFC Baku main event clash.

Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley
Kamaru Usman

What's next for Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley after UFC Atlanta?

Cole Shelton - June 16, 2025

The UFC was in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, June 14, for UFC Atlanta. The main event saw welterweight contenders throw down as Kamaru Usman took on Joaquin Buckley.