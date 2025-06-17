Edson Barboza set to return to the lightweight division at UFC 319

After a long run in the UFC featherweight division, Edson Barboza is headed up to lightweight.

Barboza started his UFC career as a lightweight. He debuted with the promotion way back in 2010, and got off to a fast start, winning his first four fights. His fourth win was particularly impressive, as he cut down Terry Etim with a wheel kick that still dazzles fans to this day.

Unfortunately, Barboza suffered a shock upset to Jamie Varner in his next fight. He had plenty of big lightweight wins after that. Highlights of his lightweight run include victories over Paul Felder, Anthony Pettis, Gilbert Melendez, Beneil Dariush, and Dan Hooker. However, he was never consistent enough to earn a title shot, and after a pair of losses to Justin Gaethje and Felder, he decided to drop 10 pounds to fight at featherweight.

Barboza was a member of the featherweight rankings for several years. That’s thanks wins over Makwan Amirkhani, Shane Burgos, Billy Quarantillo and Sodiq Yusuff. However, he lost as many fights as he won in the division, and after a decision defeat to Leron Murphy in his last fight, decided to move back up to lightweight.