Filmmaker acquires rights for biopic about record-breaking former UFC champion Charles Oliveira
Former UFC champ Charles Oliveira is headed to the big screen.
According to a report from Variety, Brazilian filmmaker Eduardo Ferro of 405 Films has acquired the rights to make a film about Oliveira’s life.
Per Variety:
“The biopic will trace Oliveira’s rise from life-threatening health issues in the impoverished Vicente de Carvalho neighborhood in Guarujá, São Paulo, through his domination of the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world before becoming a champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.”
Oliveira claimed the vacant UFC lightweight title with a knockout defeat of Michael Chandler in 2021. He defended the belt once, with a submission of Dustin Poirier. Unfortunately, he was then stripped of the title when he missed weight for a fight with Justin Gaethje, which he won by submission. Oliveira then fought Islam Makhachev for the vacant title. He lost by submission.
He holds the record for most submissions and most victories in UFC history, and is not done yet. At UFC 317 on June 28, he will fight Ilia Topuria for the vacant lightweight title. He has already made a very bold prediction for the fight.
Charles Oliveira reacts to upcoming biopic
“From the favelas of Guarujá to the bright lights of the Octagon, this has always been about heart, faith, and never giving up,” Oliveira said in a statement about the film project. “Eduardo and 405 Films are the right team to bring the story to life.”
Ferro and 405 films certainly have the credentials to handle the live story of Oliveira.
According to Variety, the filmmaker and his team are behind the combat sports biopic O Faixa-Preta: A verdade história de Fernando Tererê, which tells the story of BJJ champ Fernando Tererê.
“Charles’ story will be more than a movie — like his whole life,” Verro said. “This will be a message to every kid out there who feels like the world forgot them: your time is coming. ‘The champion has a name’ — and now the world will know how it happened.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Charles Oliveira UFC