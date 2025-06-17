Filmmaker acquires rights for biopic about record-breaking former UFC champion Charles Oliveira

Former UFC champ Charles Oliveira is headed to the big screen.

According to a report from Variety, Brazilian filmmaker Eduardo Ferro of 405 Films has acquired the rights to make a film about Oliveira’s life.

Per Variety:

“The biopic will trace Oliveira’s rise from life-threatening health issues in the impoverished Vicente de Carvalho neighborhood in Guarujá, São Paulo, through his domination of the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world before becoming a champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.”

Oliveira claimed the vacant UFC lightweight title with a knockout defeat of Michael Chandler in 2021. He defended the belt once, with a submission of Dustin Poirier. Unfortunately, he was then stripped of the title when he missed weight for a fight with Justin Gaethje, which he won by submission. Oliveira then fought Islam Makhachev for the vacant title. He lost by submission.

He holds the record for most submissions and most victories in UFC history, and is not done yet. At UFC 317 on June 28, he will fight Ilia Topuria for the vacant lightweight title. He has already made a very bold prediction for the fight.