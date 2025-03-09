UFC legend thinks Alex Pereira lacked ‘real desire to want to win’ in UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev
Now that the dust has settled on Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 title loss, one UFC Hall of Famer has spoken out.
Pereira looked to have his fourth successful defense of the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Standing in his way was Ankalaev, who entered with just one pro MMA loss on his resume. “Poatan” never truly felt comfortable fighting off his back foot. Ankalaev gave Pereira good reason to move backwards, as he rocked him with a huge punch at the end of round two.
The fight went the distance, and Ankalaev was awarded the unanimous decision win thanks to his pressure game. Pereira is now beltless, and one UFC icon believes “Poatan’s” showing left a lot to be desired.
Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 Performance Was ‘Lazy,’ says Michael Bisping
In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping admitted he felt Alex Pereira failed to show the desire to keep the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.
“From Alex Pereira, it was just kind of a lazy performance,” Bisping said. “I didn’t see that real desire to want to win. Listen, Ankalaev was big, he was strong, he was good enough to compete on the feet, and of course, he had the takedown threat. Even though he didn’t get the takedown, the threat of the takedown, we always say, that was as good as getting the takedown because it opened up the strikes for him. It stopped Pereira from being overly aggressive.”
UFC CEO Dana White wasn’t exactly enamored with the action in the Pereira vs. Ankalaev fight. With that said, the UFC boss did admit that a rematch is likely in order. “Poatan” has already said he will be making adjustments for his next fight, even though he’s frustrated with the way Ankalaev fought him.
