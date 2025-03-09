UFC legend thinks Alex Pereira lacked ‘real desire to want to win’ in UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev

By Fernando Quiles - March 9, 2025

Now that the dust has settled on Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 title loss, one UFC Hall of Famer has spoken out.

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev

Pereira looked to have his fourth successful defense of the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Standing in his way was Ankalaev, who entered with just one pro MMA loss on his resume. “Poatan” never truly felt comfortable fighting off his back foot. Ankalaev gave Pereira good reason to move backwards, as he rocked him with a huge punch at the end of round two.

The fight went the distance, and Ankalaev was awarded the unanimous decision win thanks to his pressure game. Pereira is now beltless, and one UFC icon believes “Poatan’s” showing left a lot to be desired.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER REACTS TO MAGOMED ANKALAEV’S UFC 313 WIN OVER ALEX PEREIRA

Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 Performance Was ‘Lazy,’ says Michael Bisping

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping admitted he felt Alex Pereira failed to show the desire to keep the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

“From Alex Pereira, it was just kind of a lazy performance,” Bisping said. “I didn’t see that real desire to want to win. Listen,  Ankalaev was big, he was strong, he was good enough to compete on the feet, and of course, he had the takedown threat. Even though he didn’t get the takedown, the threat of the takedown, we always say, that was as good as getting the takedown because it opened up the strikes for him. It stopped Pereira from being overly aggressive.”

UFC CEO Dana White wasn’t exactly enamored with the action in the Pereira vs. Ankalaev fight. With that said, the UFC boss did admit that a rematch is likely in order. “Poatan” has already said he will be making adjustments for his next fight, even though he’s frustrated with the way Ankalaev fought him.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Michael Bisping UFC

Related

Dana White

Dana White won't rule out another UFC title shot for Justin Gaethje following UFC 313

Fernando Quiles - March 9, 2025
Tom Aspinall Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev
Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall reacts to Alex Pereira's UFC 313 loss with message for Jon Jones

Fernando Quiles - March 9, 2025

Tom Aspinall has reacted to Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 loss.

Iganacio Bahamondes and Jalin Turner UFC 313
Jalin Turner

Ignacio Bahamondes urges Jalin Turner to reconsider retirement following UFC 313 fight

Fernando Quiles - March 9, 2025

Ignacio Bahamondes feels gutted following Jalin Turner’s retirement announcement.

Magomed Ankalaev Alex Pereira
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier reacts to Magomed Ankalaev's UFC 313 win over Alex Pereira

Fernando Quiles - March 9, 2025

Daniel Cormier believes he knows how Magomed Ankalaev found success in the standup against Alex Pereira.

Justin Gaethje Dustin Poirier
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje will not be Dustin Poirier's retirement fight: 'I'm OK with it'

Fernando Quiles - March 9, 2025

Don’t expect Justin Gaethje to be Dustin Poirier’s retirement fight.

Dana White, Alex Pereira

Dana White gives thoughts on UFC 313 main event and confirms Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira rematch is likely

Harry Kettle - March 9, 2025
Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira reflects on UFC 313 defeat to Magomed Ankalaev

Harry Kettle - March 9, 2025

UFC sensation Alex Pereira has reflected on his defeat to Magomed Ankalaev in the UFC 313 main event last night.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Dana White provides update on Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight

Harry Kettle - March 9, 2025

UFC president Dana White has provided an update on the possibility of Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall taking place later this year.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev sends a message to Alex Pereira after UFC 313 victory

Harry Kettle - March 9, 2025

UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev has sent a message to Alex Pereira following his victory over the Brazilian at UFC 313 last night.

Mauricio Ruffy, UFC 313, Bonus, King Green, UFC
UFC

UFC 313 Bonus Report: Mauricio Ruffy one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - March 8, 2025

The Octagon moved to T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s UFC 313 pay-per-view event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.