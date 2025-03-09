UFC legend thinks Alex Pereira lacked ‘real desire to want to win’ in UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev

Now that the dust has settled on Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 title loss, one UFC Hall of Famer has spoken out.

Pereira looked to have his fourth successful defense of the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Standing in his way was Ankalaev, who entered with just one pro MMA loss on his resume. “Poatan” never truly felt comfortable fighting off his back foot. Ankalaev gave Pereira good reason to move backwards, as he rocked him with a huge punch at the end of round two.

The fight went the distance, and Ankalaev was awarded the unanimous decision win thanks to his pressure game. Pereira is now beltless, and one UFC icon believes “Poatan’s” showing left a lot to be desired.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER REACTS TO MAGOMED ANKALAEV’S UFC 313 WIN OVER ALEX PEREIRA