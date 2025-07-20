Dana White seemingly rejects idea of Jon Jones fighting at UFC White House event

UFC boss Dana White appears to have rejected the idea of Jon Jones competing on next year’s White House event.

As we know, Jon Jones is currently retired from mixed martial arts. However, he now seems to be going back on that, suggesting that he’s going to make a push to compete on the UFC White House card next year. As you can imagine, this is pretty frustrating for a lot of fans given that Jon spent so long dodging a fight against Tom Aspinall.

Naturally, everyone will want to have a slot on the White House card. It’s going to be an absolutely massive event if it goes ahead, and Jones certainly brings the kind of star power you’d want for such an occasion.

In the UFC 318 post-fight press conference, Dana White had the following to say on Jones potentially competing there.