Dana White seemingly rejects idea of Jon Jones fighting at UFC White House event
UFC boss Dana White appears to have rejected the idea of Jon Jones competing on next year’s White House event.
As we know, Jon Jones is currently retired from mixed martial arts. However, he now seems to be going back on that, suggesting that he’s going to make a push to compete on the UFC White House card next year. As you can imagine, this is pretty frustrating for a lot of fans given that Jon spent so long dodging a fight against Tom Aspinall.
Naturally, everyone will want to have a slot on the White House card. It’s going to be an absolutely massive event if it goes ahead, and Jones certainly brings the kind of star power you’d want for such an occasion.
In the UFC 318 post-fight press conference, Dana White had the following to say on Jones potentially competing there.
White turns down Jones fighting at White House
“It’s not even about him winning the belt,” White said about Jones at the UFC 318 post-fight press conference. “You know how I felt about him. I just can’t risk putting him in big positions in a big spot and have something go wrong, especially the White House card.”
“That fight’s a year away,” White said. “So I’m not thinking about anything right now. The landscape will change so much by next 4th of July, who knows what’s going to happen. Who knows who’s going to be on the card. What the main event will be or who will hold all the titles. Everything could be completely different so it’s not even worth thinking about it right now.”
