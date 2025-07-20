Dana White seemingly rejects idea of Jon Jones fighting at UFC White House event

By Harry Kettle - July 20, 2025

UFC boss Dana White appears to have rejected the idea of Jon Jones competing on next year’s White House event.

Dana White Jon Jones

As we know, Jon Jones is currently retired from mixed martial arts. However, he now seems to be going back on that, suggesting that he’s going to make a push to compete on the UFC White House card next year. As you can imagine, this is pretty frustrating for a lot of fans given that Jon spent so long dodging a fight against Tom Aspinall.

RELATED: Jon Jones called out for openweight fight at UFC White House event

Naturally, everyone will want to have a slot on the White House card. It’s going to be an absolutely massive event if it goes ahead, and Jones certainly brings the kind of star power you’d want for such an occasion.

In the UFC 318 post-fight press conference, Dana White had the following to say on Jones potentially competing there.

White turns down Jones fighting at White House

“It’s not even about him winning the belt,” White said about Jones at the UFC 318 post-fight press conference. “You know how I felt about him. I just can’t risk putting him in big positions in a big spot and have something go wrong, especially the White House card.”

“That fight’s a year away,” White said. “So I’m not thinking about anything right now. The landscape will change so much by next 4th of July, who knows what’s going to happen. Who knows who’s going to be on the card. What the main event will be or who will hold all the titles. Everything could be completely different so it’s not even worth thinking about it right now.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you believe that Jon Jones will fight on this card? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Jon Jones UFC

Related

Brendan Allen, Marvin Vettori, UFC 318, Bonus, UFC

UFC 318 Bonus Report: Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori earn FOTN honors

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025
Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Pros react after Max Holloway defeats Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 318 event was headlined by a BMF title fight between fan favorites Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway.

Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, UFC 318, Results, UFC
Max Holloway

UFC 318 Results: Max Holloway defeats Dustin Poirier (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 318 results, including the main event trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway.

Paulo Costa, Roman Kopylov, UFC 318, Pros react, UFC
UFC

Pros react after Paulo Costa defeats Roman Kopylov at UFC 318

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 318 event was co-headlined by a middleweight bout between former title challenger Paulo Costa and rising contender Roman Kopylov.

Paulo Costa
UFC

UFC 318 Results: Paulo Costa defeats Roman Kopylov (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 318 results, including the co-main event between Paulo Costa and Roman Kopylov.

Daniel Rodriguez, Kevin Holland, UFC 318, Results, UFC

UFC 318 Results: Daniel Rodriguez defeats Kevin Holland (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025
Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

UFC 318 Results: Patricio Pitbull defeats Dan Ige (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 318 results, including the featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Patricio Pitbull.

Michael Johnson
Michael Johnson

UFC 318 Results: Michael Johnson defeats Daniel Zellhuber (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 318 results, including the lightweight bout between Michael Johnson and Daniel Zellhuber.

Brendan Allen
Marvin Vettori

UFC 318 Results: Brendan Allen defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 318 results, including the middleweight grudge match between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen.

UFC 318, Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, Results, UFC
Max Holloway

UFC 318: 'Poirier vs. Holloway 3' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

The Octagon returns to Louisiana for tonight’s UFC 318 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway 3.