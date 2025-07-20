UFC 318 Bonus Report: Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori earn FOTN honors

The Octagon returned to Louisian for tonight’s UFC 318 event, and five fighters walked away with performance bonuses.

This evening’s pay-per-view fight card was headlined by a trilogy match between Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway for the promotion’s BMF title. The highly anticipated contest proved to be the thrilling back and forth war that most fans were hoping for. Although Holloway got the best of Poirier early, ‘The Diamond’ was able to battle back scoring a knockdown and some stellar moments of his own. However, after 25 minutes of action, it was clear that ‘Blessed’ had finally got the best of ‘The Diamond’ and went on to be awarded a much-deserved unanimous decision win.

UFC 318 was co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring former title challenger Paulo Costa taking on surging contender Roman Kopylov. The bout resulted in a return to glory for Costa. ‘The Eraser’ was able to get the better of Kopylov right from the opening bell and continued to outwork his younger opponent right until the final horn. It was an impressive showing and after the win, Paulo Costa proceeded to callout Khamzat Chimaev who has apparently been DMing his wife.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that five fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Middleweight fighters Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 318 preliminary fight card. ‘All In’ ultimately won the contest by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Carli Judice earned an extra $50k for her third-round TKO victory over Nicolle Caliari in what served as the opening bout of the evening (see that here).

Performance of the night: Ateba Gautier pocketed an extra $50k for his 70-second TKO victory over Robert Valentin (see that here).

Performance of the night: Islam Dulatov earned an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Adam Fugitt on tonight’s prelims (see that here).

