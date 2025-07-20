Max Holloway sends great message to retiring Dustin Poirier after UFC 318 battle
UFC star Max Holloway sent a message of positivity to Dustin Poirier in the wake of their UFC 318 main event last night.
On Saturday, Max Holloway finally picked up a win over Dustin Poirier. While ‘The Diamond’ won their first two meetings, it was Holloway who managed to secure the victory and prevent Dustin from retiring on a victory. Alas, it didn’t spoil the mood all too much, with the hometown hero still getting a tremendous send-off in front of the passionate fans in New Orleans.
For Holloway, it’s not quite clear as to what’s next. He seems to be pretty interested in securing a rematch against Ilia Topuria, this time for the UFC lightweight championship as opposed to the UFC featherweight championship. Poirier, meanwhile, seems to be pretty settled with his decision to walk away.
In a recent post on social media, Holloway send a kind message to Poirier as he begins his retirement.
It was an honor to share the octagon not once not twice but three times with this man. Thank you Dustin for being a warrior in the cage and even a greater person out of it. The sport is gonna miss you. Enjoy your retirement! Paid in full! Diamonds are forever. 🤙🏻 @DustinPoirier pic.twitter.com/tazt6qSiGz
— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 20, 2025
Holloway praises Poirier
“It was an honor to share the octagon not once not twice but three times with this man. Thank you Dustin for being a warrior in the cage and even a greater person out of it. The sport is gonna miss you. Enjoy your retirement! Paid in full! Diamonds are forever. @DustinPoirier”
