Payton Talbott expecting big fights after UFC 323 win over Henry Cejudo

Payton Talbott has reflected on defeating Henry Cejudo at UFC 323.

Talbott and Cejudo clashed inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this past Saturday. This was the last fight of “Triple C’s” pro MMA career. Talbott was able to score a takedown on Cejudo and he demonstrated his superior standup. Ultimately, Talbott took home a unanimous decision victory.

During the UFC 323 post-fight press conference, Talbott said being the last fighter to share the Octagon with Cejudo and putting on a performance like that is a feather in his cap (via MMAJunkie).

“I thought I did pretty good,” Talbot said. “To take down a former Olympic champion twice (three times) is pretty major. That’s his bread and butter. It’s surreal. Pretty cool putting down Old Yeller and retiring a GOAT like that.”

Talbott expects the competition to get steeper with young contenders near the top of the rankings.

“I don’t think I have a choice,” Talbott said. “I think I’ll have a number by my name now either way. This is where I wanted to be. I wanted to be in the top 10 swimming with the sharks. That’s what I wanted out of this. I was super calm all week because I felt at peace that, if I did my job in the cage, I would have a number next to my name. I’m not super fixated on the belt. I just want to put on banger fights and fight the toughest guys.”

Talbott has gone 5-1 under the UFC banner. His overall pro MMA record stands at 11-1. His only defeat was against Raoni Barcelos at UFC 311 back in January.

Cejudo is the biggest name Talbott has fought. “Triple C” had the No. 10 spot on the UFC bantamweight rankings, so Talbott will be seen on the 135-pound rankings once the list has been updated.