ONE Friday Fights 136 gets new main event after Panpayak withdraws due to illness

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 11, 2025
ONE Friday Fights 136

Panpayak Jitmuangnon won’t be making his kickboxing debut this week. The Thai legend pulled out of ONE Friday Fights 136 on Friday due to illness, forcing ONE Championship to shuffle the deck.

Petkhaokradong Lukjaomaesaithong now headlines opposite Ali Kelat at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on December 12. The lightweight Muay Thai clash replaces Panpayak‘s scheduled flyweight kickboxing bout against Zhao Chongyang.

The 20-year-old Thai striker enters riding momentum from his most recent outing. Petkhaokradong bounced back from a brutal first-round knockout loss in his promotional debut by detonating a massive left punch to stop Ayoub El Khadraoui in 53 seconds at ONE Friday Fights 133.

That explosive comeback performance immediately transformed him into a surging prospect worth watching. His promotional debut against former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Alaverdi Ramazanov at ONE Friday Fights 124 ended in disaster. But the quick turnaround victory proved he could handle adversity.

Ali Kelat brings dangerous finishing ability to main event spotlight

Ali Kelat arrives in the main event slot with serious credentials. The Turkish star made his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 121 in August, overwhelming Russia’s Michael Baranov with relentless pressure and booming punches to score a second-round TKO.

Kelat carries an 11-fight winning streak highlighted by eight knockouts into Friday’s showdown. The 26-year-old Turkish National Champion combines solid boxing fundamentals with dangerous flying knees that end fights suddenly.

Both fighters previously competed at featherweight but now seek to carve out territory in ONE’s deep lightweight Muay Thai division. A victory in Friday’s main event would accelerate that climb in a major way for either man.

