Renato Moicano responds to Dan Hooker’s amusing challenge for UFC fight

UFC veteran Renato Moicano has responded to Dan Hooker’s amusing callout following the latter’s loss at UFC Qatar.

For the longest time, Renato Moicano has been a permanent fixture in the UFC’s lightweight division. He even fought for the world title against Islam Makhachev once upon a time, but he lost in a short notice effort. Nowadays, as a veteran in mixed martial arts, it’s not quite clear as to what will be next for him.

As for Dan Hooker, he’s coming off the back of a humbling defeat at the hands of Arman Tsarukyan. In the days following the bout, Hooker made it known that he would be interested in facing off against Moicano, jokingly noting that it makes sense because they are “both s***”.

In a recent interview, Moicano responded to being called out by Hooker.

Moicano responds to being called out by Hooker

“That was a funny callout,” Moicano said on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “That is something I would do if I was in his place. I would say the same thing about Dan Hooker. I think he doesn’t deserve to be in the top five, in the top six. And he’s right: I f*cking suck, he sucks, but the only thing that he’s missing is that he’s way, way worse than me. No ground game, doesn’t have knockout power, doesn’t have wrestling.”

“Unfortunately for both of us, the UFC is not going to do this matchup,” Moicano continued. “I think the fans would love to watch me and Dan Hooker fight, but I don’t think UFC is is making that fight. Because let’s be honest: We’re both old, and they probably want to feed us to young contenders, prospects, to get in the rankings.

“Right now, Dan Hooker is the easiest way to get to the top of the rankings, and I am No. 10, too. So, I don’t think they would do that. I think what they will do is BSD (Saint-Denis) against Hooker. I think that’s the move.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie