Dan Hooker explains why he dislikes UFC Qatar opponent Arman Tsarukyan

By Harry Kettle - November 20, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan appears at the UFC 317 official weigh-in, opposite Dan Hooker after his win at UFC 305

UFC veteran Dan Hooker has explained why he isn’t a big fan of UFC Qatar opponent Arman Tsarukyan.

For the longest time, Arman Tsarukyan has been seen as a legitimate contender in the UFC lightweight division. He even had a title shot booked, only for a last minute injury to rule him out of a showdown with Islam Makhachev. Now, Arman will attempt to secure a number one contender spot once again when he faces Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar.

While Tsarukyan is widely considered to be the favorite, it’s foolish to count out someone like Hooker. He was recently able to successfully overcome Mateusz Gamrot in a fight that very few people gave him a chance of winning, which shows that he’s still got some gas left in the tank.

In a recent interview, Hooker explained why he genuinely isn’t a big fan of Tsarukyan.

Hooker explains dislike for Tsarukyan

“I don’t think it’s just talk,” Hooker said. “I don’t even like to say in this situation I’ll do this. I feel like he’s just a mouthy little rich prick and I’m just not a person that backs down. That’s just the situation we’re in.

“We’re just going to have to wait and see until we see each other. I’m not a person that you can just push around and bully and expect to back down. I’m going to stand my ground 10 times out of 10.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

What do you believe is going to happen when these two men collide in the main event of UFC Qatar, and do you believe that the winner deserves a crack at the belt? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

