UFC commentator praises Merab Dvalishvili for career management

By Harry Kettle - November 20, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has praised Merab Dvalishvili for how he’s managed his career in the last few years.

For the longest time now, Merab Dvalishvili has been viewed as one of the best bantamweights on the planet. Now, many believe him to be the greatest of all time following a run in which he has been able to successfully defend his title three times in one calendar year.

He will attempt to make it four next month when he defends the strap against Petr Yan in the main event of UFC 323. Dvalishvili has already beaten Yan once before, but of course, the challenger is likely to come at him with everything he’s got in an attempt to reclaim the gold.

In a recent interview, Daniel Cormier gave his thoughts on the continued rise of Dvalishvili in the UFC.

Cormier praises UFC champion Dvalishvili

“He went from being a guy that nobody really paid attention to, to a guy that’s almost universally loved,” Cormier told MMA Junkie Radio. “That was only because he’s ever present, always doing stuff to make sure people care. It’s Merab for me.”

“Oh my God, Merab is making his own way,” Cormier said. “So many people do things, so many guys and girls have been champions, but this guy is doing it in a way that nobody has done it before. That’s what I like. I like that Merab is just, you know, ‘I’m just going to fight, I feel good enough.’

“And what’s most impressive is that this dude has hard weight cuts, and he just fights and fights and fights. If we didn’t cut as much weight, if the weight management wasn’t as hard, we would’ve been more active. Merab has those weight cuts, and he’s still fighting four times in one calendar year. I think is Merab, man.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

