Pro fighters make their picks for Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry

In the co-main event of UFC Qatar, a pivotal welterweight bout goes down as Belal Muhammad takes on Ian Machado Garry. Heading into the fight, Muhammad is a +215 underdog while the Irishman is a -290 favorite on FanDuel.

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the welterweight fight at UFC Qatar. The majority of pros believe the underdog in Muhammad will be able to grind out a decision win.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry:

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: I really like Belal and am rooting for him. I do think it will be a close fight, but I think Belal can grind out a decision win.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Ian Garry by decision, but I think it will be a really close fight. I just think Garry is the better striker and uses his range well. He will also avoid being taken down.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think Garry will be able to keep it standing and on the feet; he’s the better striker, as he should get a decision win.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: That’s a close fight, but I think Ian Garry edges out a decision win here. I think Garry just lands the better shots on the feet.

Kyle Daukaus, UFC middleweight: Belal. I think he rebounds nicely and mixes in his striking with wrestling, clinch work to get a decision win over Garry.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: I think Belal can grind out a decision win.

Bryan Battle, former UFC middleweight: Belal Muhammad. I think it will be a close fight, but Belal knows how to grind out these wins, and I think he can mix in his wrestling and clinch to get a decision win.

Fighters picking Belal Muhammad: Beneil Dariush, Kyle Daukaus, Adrian Yanez, Bryan Battle

Fighters picking Ian Machado Garry: Steve Garcia, Davey Grant, Mario Bautista

