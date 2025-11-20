Pro fighters make their picks for Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry

By Cole Shelton - November 20, 2025
Belal Muhammad, Ian Machado Garry

In the co-main event of UFC Qatar, a pivotal welterweight bout goes down as Belal Muhammad takes on Ian Machado Garry. Heading into the fight, Muhammad is a +215 underdog while the Irishman is a -290 favorite on FanDuel.

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the welterweight fight at UFC Qatar. The majority of pros believe the underdog in Muhammad will be able to grind out a decision win.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry:

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: I really like Belal and am rooting for him. I do think it will be a close fight, but I think Belal can grind out a decision win.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Ian Garry by decision, but I think it will be a really close fight. I just think Garry is the better striker and uses his range well. He will also avoid being taken down.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think Garry will be able to keep it standing and on the feet; he’s the better striker, as he should get a decision win.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: That’s a close fight, but I think Ian Garry edges out a decision win here. I think Garry just lands the better shots on the feet.

Kyle Daukaus, UFC middleweight: Belal. I think he rebounds nicely and mixes in his striking with wrestling, clinch work to get a decision win over Garry.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: I think Belal can grind out a decision win.

Bryan Battle, former UFC middleweight: Belal Muhammad. I think it will be a close fight, but Belal knows how to grind out these wins, and I think he can mix in his wrestling and clinch to get a decision win.

***

Fighters picking Belal Muhammad: Beneil Dariush, Kyle Daukaus, Adrian Yanez, Bryan Battle

Fighters picking Ian Machado Garry: Steve Garcia, Davey Grant, Mario Bautista

ICYMI: Pro fighters also made their picks for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Ian Garry UFC

Related

Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman doesn't believe Dana White's story about Francis Ngannou altercation

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2025
Alex Pereira, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones explains why he's interested in fighting UFC champion Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2025

UFC veteran Jon Jones has explained why he has been interested in taking on UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Conor McGregor, UFC, MMA, Ireland
UFC

Conor McGregor's custom fight shorts revealed and quickly taken down from UFC store

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor’s custom fight shorts were uploaded for sale by the promotion before quickly being removed last night.

Jon Jones appears at the UFC 309 press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall after an eye poke suffered at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones accuses Tom Aspinall of exaggerating UFC 321 eye injuries as bad blood intensifies

Curtis Calhoun - November 20, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has serious questions about the severity of Tom Aspinall’s injuries suffered at UFC 321.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Dan Hooker shares prediction for potential 'wild fight' against Ilia Topuria

Cole Shelton - November 20, 2025

Dan Hooker knows fans will want to see a fight between him and Ilia Topuria.

Ethyn Ewing celebrates after Round 3 of his fight at UFC 322

UFC 322 star Ethyn Ewing returns to heroes' welcome at contruction job just days after shocking short-notice win

Curtis Calhoun - November 20, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates after Islam Makhachev's win at UFC 322, opposite Pavel Durov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov invites Telegram CEO Pavel Durov to train with team, Durov responds

Curtis Calhoun - November 20, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov wants Pavel Durov to become the latest tech giant to train in Mixed Martial Arts.

Jack Della Maddalena enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322
UFC

Jack Della Maddalena's coach shoots down injury rumors after UFC 322 loss: 'There are no excuses here'

Cole Shelton - November 20, 2025

Ben Vickers, the head coach of Jack Della Maddalena, shot down any injury rumors after UFC 322.

Michael Morales and Carlos Prates UFC 322
Carlos Prates

Michael Morales and Carlos Prates get huge praise from Belal Muhammad following UFC 322

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 20, 2025

Belal Muhammad was paying attention to the UFC 322 card, and he has big praise for Michael Morales and Carlos Prates.

Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC victory
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov shoved down UFC welterweight ladder upon return, says ex-champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 20, 2025

A former UFC Welterweight Champion thinks Shavkat Rakhmonov will have to build his way back up the 170-pound ladder.