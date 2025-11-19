Dan Hooker expects to ‘jump the queue’ for a title shot with a win over Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar

By Cole Shelton - November 19, 2025
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker expects to secure a title shot at UFC Qatar.

Hooker is set to headline UFC Qatar on Saturday against Arman Tsarukyan in a pivotal fight at lightweight. The winner of the fight will be right in the title picture at lightweight, and Hooker expects to get it over Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje.

“Dana (White) has come out and said it’s a No. 1 contender fight,” Hooker said to MMA Junkie. “Yeah, he’s the No. 1 contender and needs a win in the division, and that’s why I chased this fight and I asked for this fight. I nagged the UFC to give me this fight because I knew that no one between myself and Arman Tsarukyan would want to fight Arman Tsarukyan, so I have a good excuse to avoid him.

“He did pull out of that fight with a bad back. The champion and the bigger names guys like (Justin) Gatheje, they have a good excuse not to fight him. I believe it’s because he is the most skillful fighter in the division. But these other guys there have a good reason to not fighting. I knew with a win over Arman Tsarukyan, I get to jump the queue. I get to jump from outside the top five to No. 1 contender of the division. Exciting times, for sure.”

If Hooker does beat Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar, it would be a statement-making win for him. It also could very well be enough to get the next lightweight title shot.

Dan Hooker expects Arman Tsarukyan to wrestle him at UFC Qatar

Although Hooker knows he can get a title shot with a win at UFC Qatar, he knows the fight won’t be easy.

Instead, Hooker expects Tsarukyan to try and wrestle him early and often at UFC Qatar.

“It’s no real secret: he’s grabbing a hold of me on the d*ck, brother,” Hooker said. “I think there’s no real secret about where our strengths lie. I feel like if we’re standing at long range or even mid-range in striking, I think I tear him apart. He’ll be looking to close the distance and not engage with me in there on the feet, and just be looking to get some control time, and kind of drain the clock down. That’s what he’ll be eyeing.”

Dan Hooker enters the bout with a record of 24-12 and is on a three-fight winning streak.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

