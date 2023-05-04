search

Ali Abdelaziz takes aim at Cris Cyborg for re-signing with Bellator: “I knew all along”

By Zain Bando - May 4, 2023

Thursday afternoon, Bellator MMA officials announced the re-signing of women’s featherweight champion, Cris “Cyborg” Justino, to a multi-fight deal.

Ali Abdelaziz

Justino had previously been linked to a potential super-fight with former multiple-time PFL champion, Kayla Harrison. Now, with Cyborg returning to the Bellator cage to defend her throne, a Harrison fight seems too far-fetched.

According to Dominance MMA’s Ali Abdelaziz, he said that he saw Cyborg’s Bellator re-signing from a mile away. Abdelaziz is Harrison’s manager, and represents a whole host of world-class MMA talent. He is also one of the sport’s most polarizing figures.

“All along, I knew Cyborg was not gonna sign with any promotions Kayla [Harrison] was fighting [in],”Abdelaziz tweeted in a reaction to the news.

Abdelaziz went a step further, claiming that Cris Cyborg never wanted to fight Kayla Harrison to begin with.

Cyborg said she looks forward to competing under the Bellator banner again, giving props to president Scott Coker for believing in her skills and helping establish the framework for women’s featherweight.

“After receiving multiple offers from several promotions, I’m very happy that I was able to come to terms with Bellator and remain the face of their women’s featherweight division,” Cris Cyborg said in a release from the promotion. “Scott Coker is a promoter that I’ve worked with and respected for many years. He’s done so much to further women’s MMA and give us a platform to showcase our skills. When making this decision, it was important to me that I was signing with the organization that I felt had the biggest names and the top talent at 145 pounds for me to challenge myself against. There is no question that all the top female featherweights are signed with Bellator and I can’t wait to get back in there and defend my belt.”

Cris Cyborg, Bellator 259

Cris Cyborg via Bellator MMA

Coker echoed Justino’s sentiment and said that re-signing the Brazilian MMA superstar was the right move for all parties involved.

“It’s not every day you have the opportunity to re-sign the greatest women’s mixed martial artist to ever compete in the sport, but that’s exactly what we have done with Cris Cyborg,” Coker said. “There is no female athlete who can match what Cris has done inside or out of the cage and my favorite part about Cris is her continued willingness to take on all comers. So, if you’re a free agent looking to compete in the best women’s featherweight division in all of MMA, come test yourself against Bellator’s Cris Cyborg.”

At press time, Justino does not have a new fight announcement, but several challengers will await her in the coming weeks and months, including Cat Zingano and Sara McMann to name a few.

Who will Cris “Cyborg” Justino fight next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bellator Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Related

Cris Cyborg, Bellator 259

Bellator re-signs featherweight champion Cris Cyborg to a multi-fight deal

Cole Shelton - May 4, 2023
Cris Cyborg
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Cris Cyborg says she would be willing to fight in BKFC, would want to train with Mike Perry before debut

Harry Kettle - May 3, 2023

Cris Cyborg has revealed that she would be interested in competing in bare-knuckle boxing before she walks away from combat sports. Within the mixed martial arts realm, Cris Cyborg is easily one of the best […]

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

UFC star Paddy Pimblett takes aim at Bellator and PFL: “The only reason people go to PFL is to try to win the million dollars with easier fights”

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2023

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on Bellator and PFL as fighters continue to sign deals with both promotions. While he may be a big star, Paddy Pimblett has had some troubles lately. […]

Ray Borg
Ray Borg

Dominance MMA parts ways with Ray Borg for again missing weight at Bellator 295

Josh Evanoff - April 21, 2023

Bellator flyweight contender Ray Borg is once again back in hot water for missing weight. ‘The Tazmexican Devil’ has been out of the cage since his clash with Ricky Bandejas at Eagle FC 46 in […]

Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis added to stacked Bellator 297 event in June

Josh Evanoff - March 30, 2023

Bellator 297 continues to add more high-profile names and former champions to the card. The event is slated for June 16th at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago and already has some massive fights. The card […]

Daniel James weigh-in – Bellator 288

Daniel James discusses his upcoming Bellator 293 main event fight with Marcelo Golm: "I’m not trying to sound arrogant, but there’s no more losing"

Zain Bando - March 30, 2023
Cris Cyborg, Cat Zingano
Cat Zingano

Cat Zingano confused by Cris Cyborg’s ducking claims: “She’s not even with the promotion”

Harry Kettle - March 30, 2023

Bellator star Cat Zingano has admitted that she’s confused by Cris Cyborg’s recent claims that she’s ducking her. Since arriving in Bellator, Cat Zingano has been pretty solid. She’s riding a 3-0 win streak and […]

Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal says the best middleweight fighter in the world competes outside of the UFC: “He’s just a beast”

Harry Kettle - March 28, 2023

UFC star Jorge Masvidal has named a fighter outside of the promotion as the best middleweight on the planet. Across the entirety of his mixed martial arts career, Jorge Masvidal has competed against some of […]

Bellator 297
Vadim Nemkov

Two title fights announced for Bellator 297, including Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero

Lewis Simpson - March 27, 2023

Bellator MMA has announced a spectacular two-title fight card that will go down on June 16 in Chicago, Illinois, at Bellator 297. After a successful turnout last November at the Wintrust Arena, where Vadim Nemkov […]

Usman Nurmagomedov, Bellator 292, Bellator, Benson Henderson
Benson Henderson

Bellator 292 Salaries: Usman Nurmagomedov and Benson Henderson lead the way

Susan Cox - March 17, 2023

Usman Nurmagomedov and Benson Henderson were the top earners in the disclosed Bellator 292 salaries. The disclosed fight purses for Bellator 292 have been revealed by the California State Athletic Commission and Nurmagomedov and Henderson […]