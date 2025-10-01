Alex Pereira considers possible move to UFC heavyweight division

Alex Pereira has given his thoughts on a possible move up to the heavyweight division following UFC 320.

On Saturday night, Alex Pereira will attempt to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight championship. He’ll do so by going up against Magomed Ankalaev, the same man that took the belt from him earlier this year. As you can imagine, there’s a lot of pressure on the shoulders of ‘Poatan’ as he tries to overcome a challenge many doubt he can pull off.

With that being said, this is Alex Pereira we’re talking about here. He is an iconic star in the world of combat sports, whether it be kickboxing or mixed martial arts. He has faced tough tests in the past and often overcomes them, but in this instance, he’s going up against a young, hungry champion in Ankalaev, who wants to prove that he’s one of the best fighters on the planet.

Some have suggested that there’s a chance we could see Pereira make the move up to heavyweight soon in pursuit of an unprecedented third world title in a third weight class. During a recent media scrum, the man himself gave his thoughts on that idea.

Pereira’s view on possible heavyweight switch

“I really don’t know. We’ll have to see,” Pereira said when asked about moving up to heavyweight. “Obviously, my body gets heavier. I don’t know how long I can cut to 205. We’re just going to have to see and take it fight by fight.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you believe we will see Alex Pereira make the move up to the heavyweight division? If so, what are his odds of making history and winning that third title? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!