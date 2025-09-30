Cory Sandhagen has one way to win at UFC 320, says Merab Dvalishvili’s coach

Merab Dvalishvili’s coach Ray Longo has given his thoughts on how Cory Sandhagen could beat his student at UFC 320.

On Saturday night, Cory Sandhagen faces the toughest test of his career to date. In the co-main event of UFC 320, he will attempt to defeat Merab Dvalishvili in order to become the new UFC bantamweight champion. Merab, as we know, is one of the best fighters on the planet right now, and he’s coming off the back of decisive wins over both Umar Nurmagomedov and Sean O’Malley.

For Merab, it’s all about forcing his game plan on Sandhagen and ensuring that he can control the pace of the fight. Cory, meanwhile, knows that this is perhaps his one major chance to win UFC gold, and he will do everything in his power to upset the odds and leave Las Vegas with the belt wrapped around his waist.

Dvalishvili’s legendary coach Ray Longo recently revealed the one way in which Sandhagen could get the job done.

Longo’s view on Sandhagen’s chances vs Dvalishvili

“I’ve always been a big Sandhagen fan from Day One,” Longo said on the “Anik & Florian” podcast. “I like his attitude. I like his approach to everything. Sandhagen is dangerous, and you know this is his one opportunity.

“It is a big, big task, but you obviously can’t go to sleep on a guy like Sandhagen. I think he’s only got one way to get Merab out of there: He’s got to slow down a freight train in front of him. But Sandhagen is super talented.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe is the most likely outcome of this title contest? Is this the most stacked that the bantamweight division has ever been? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!