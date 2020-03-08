Khabib Nurmagomedov names his stipulation for a rematch with Conor McGregor

Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed his lone stipulation for a rematch with bitter rival Conor McGregor.

Earlier today, Nurmagomedov took part in the Dominance MMA media event in Las Vegas.

Despite previously shutting down the idea of a second fight with McGregor, Nurmagomedov and his team appear to have changed their tune.

During today’s big event, the Dominance MMA owner revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov will agree to a rematch with Conor McGregor, but only if the Irishman fights and defeats Justin Gaethje first.

Per ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto:

“Per Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, if Khabib defeats Tony Ferguson on April 18, he would not accept a fight against Conor McGregor later this year unless McGregor fights and beats Justin Gaethje first.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor first met at UFC 229 in October of 2018, with ‘The Eagle’ emerging victorious by way of fourth round submission.

Ever since the loss ‘Mystic Mac’ has been clamoring for a rematch. The Irish star returned to the Octagon at January’s UFC 246 event, where he needed less than a minute to decimate Donald Cerrone.

Despite UFC President Dana White’s obvious interest in booking a rematch between Conor and Khabib, this if Nurmagomedov can defeat Ferguson at UFC 249, it sounds like ‘Team Khabib’ has their own agenda.

If Conor really wants another shot at ‘The Eagle’, he is going to have to get past Justin Gaethje first.

‘The Highlight’ is currently riding a three-fight win streak, with all three of those victories coming by way of knockout. During that stretch, Gaethje has disposed of James Vick, Edson Barboza and Donald Cerrone.

What do you think of Khabib Nurmagomedov suggesting that he will only rematch Conor McGregor if the Irishman fights and defeats Justin Gaethje first? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 7, 2020