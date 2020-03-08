Kamaru Usman names 7 UFC welterweights he says are better than Jorge Masvidal

The ongoing beef between UFC welterweight standouts Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal continued today during the Dominance MMA Management event.

The UFC’s reigning welterweight champion, Usman (16-1), has been trading barbs with the promotions BMF title holder for months now.

It is expected that their trash talk could culminate in a welterweight title fight this July in Las Vegas, however nothing has been made official by the promotion.

During today’s Dominance MMA event, TSN‘s Aaron Bronsteter caught up with Kamaru Usman and asked him how he ranks the competition at welterweight.

“I think it is myself (at the top), absolutely. Then I think it is Colby (Covington). Then you’ve got guys like Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley. Those guys are there in that close race. Then you know there are killers that are coming up too that I would even put up there. Then you have the guys like Masvidal who win some lose some and are just there.”

.@USMAN84kg breaks down how he ranks fighters in the welterweight division. He names seven fighters who he thinks are better than Jorge Masvidal. pic.twitter.com/CZt3nl25Pq — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 7, 2020

Bronsteter asked Kamaru Usman to clarify which fighters he ranks ahead of Jorge Masvidal and he dropped the following seven names.

“Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley, Leon Edwards, Geoff Neal, Vicente Luque, Abdul Rasak Alhassan and Santiago Ponzinibbio.”

Usman captured the promotions coveted welterweight title at UFC 235 in March of 2019, by scoring a lopsided decision victory over former champion Tyron Woodley.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ would score his first successful title defense at UFC 245, where he scored a fifth-round TKO victory over Colby Covington.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal is coming off three consecutive stoppage victories in which he finished opponents Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz.

UFC President Dana White has expressed interest in booking Kamaru Usman against Jorge Masvidal at this July’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas, but nothing has been made official by the promotion as of this time.

What do you think of Kamaru Usman ranking seven fighters ahead of Jorge Masvidal at welterweight? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 7, 2020