Movsar Evloev sends another message to the rest of UFC’s featherweight stars

Movsar Evloev has sent a message to the rest of the big names currently residing in the UFC’s featherweight division.

Right now, the featherweight division is looking pretty stacked in the UFC. Alexander Volkanovski is the current champion but beyond that, there are plenty of contenders who are hoping to make a push for a title shot. That includes Movsar Evloev who, while not the flashiest fighter in the world, certainly has one of the best records out of any of the potential contenders.

Alas, after a spell away from the Octagon, some have questioned whether or not Evloev deserves the shot. At this moment in time, it certainly seems as if Lerone Murphy is going to be the one to get the nod, with champion Volkanovski showing a lot of interest in battling him towards the end of the year.

In a recent tweet, however, Evloev made it clear that he’s willing to stay active in the name of ensuring that he eventually gets a crack at the gold.

I beat Diego Lopes, Arnold Allen and Aljamain Sterling very easy. Nobody deserve anything and if any of them want to fight me again I have no problem — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) September 15, 2025

Evloev sends a message to his rivals

When it comes to Movsar, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not the UFC trusts him with a title shot in the next twelve months.

Who do you believe should be the rightful person to get a shot at Alexander Volkanovski? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!