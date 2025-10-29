Conor McGregor will fight in BKFC, per Irish BKB legend: “He’s a fighting man”

Conor McGregor is someone who could fight in bare knuckle against both big-name fighters in addition to the well-entrenched, active fighters on the circuit, unlike Mike Perry, as per the assessments of a former multi-division bare knuckle champion.

Jimmy Sweeney mentioned this distinction during a recent interview on Bare Knuckle Bowker ahead of his sophomore BKFC bout against Carlos Trinidad Snake, which happened last weekend at BKFC Italy.

Conor McGregor has often mentioned a desire to want to fight in BKFC someday and not just helm over Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship as a partial owner. When asking the decorated former BKB champion if he ultimately sees McGregor fighting in BKFC and if a fight with someone like Mike Perry would make sense for ‘The Notorious’ someday, Sweeney said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“I can definitely see him fighting because like what you realize is like he’s a fighting man. That’s like; he’s made his name through fighting. I mean he’s done MMA and he’s obviously a two-weight world champion of it and a great fighter. So it’s still in him to compete. It’s still in him to fight and he’s the owner of like a company that’s a new company and new sport. It’s exciting. Everyone’s talking about it. Everyone wants to do it.” “We just seen the other day in the UK where ex-professional boxers have come over. We got reality stars. So, it’s obviously something that I feel like he needs to do. Not needs to do, but he’s going to give it a try. So, he definitely; I think when he gets the the fight sorted with the UFC’s contract or something like that, he’ll definitely compete in it.” “Whichever side he’s going to go down. Whether it be the Mike Perry, like that side of it or like the other side with the let’s just say the proper bare knuckle fighters. It’s to be seen, but he’ll do very well on either to be fair.”

Jimmy Sweeney on Mike Perry’s BKFC path: “it just kind of seems to be on a different platform”

The distinction Jimmy Sweeney has drawn between Conor McGregor and Mike Perry is rooted in some of the criticism that some bare-knuckle followers have given to the BKFC‘s promotional methods.

Some see bare knuckle, in a generalized way, existing in one of two lanes. Paths where either people look to fight inexperienced ex-UFC fighters or ex-boxers who have big names, versus the fighters who are active bare knuckle competitors climbing up in their respective divisions with deeper BK resumes to show for it.

As he further expounded upon his thoughts in this regard and how ‘Platinum’ Perry is a bit of a microcosm of how the promotion itself handles their business, Sweeney stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],