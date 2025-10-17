BKFC fighter wants Nina Drama for next fight: “She’s in my corner. I cannot lose”

By Dylan Bowker - October 16, 2025
BKFC

BKFC Hammond goes down this weekend and one of the participants on that card is excited about the prospect of Nina Drama being in her corner for a future fight. Marisol Ruelas collides with Brooke Evans at BKFC Fight Night: Hammond on October 18th. Ruelas appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker to touch on her bare knuckle debut which was multiple weight classes up and how this sophomore BKFC fight is now in her more optimal weight category.

There was a post from a few months ago on Ruelas’ Instagram account talking about meeting her celebrity crush, Nina Marie Daniele who’s known as Nina Drama to a lot of the UFC fans.

There was also previously some online discourse about Daniele possibly being in the corner of Paulo Costa for his next fight. When asked how she would feel about the possibility of having Nina Drama in her corner for a future outing with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Ruelas said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“Oh my god, I would love that. Yeah. Yeah. I mean, why not? Like sometimes just having somebody like that in your corner and I know a lot of people are going to be like, “No, you need somebody to tell you like move and blah blah blah.” And it’s like I can hear my coach. I can mute his voice from like the stands.”

“But if I turn around and Nina’s like, “Let’s go.” I’m going to be like, she’s in my corner. I cannot lose [laughs]. So, I think it would be really cool. And she’s managed by my management, so like the possibilities are there.”

When BKFC’s King of Violence had a unique corner person for a past UFC fight

Nina Drama cornering Marisol Ruelas would certainly generate a lot of headlines and certain attention. A spotlight almost akin to how BKFC’s biggest star grabbed attention years back while still in the UFC. Mike Perry famously had his now-wife corner him for a UFC fight against Mickey Gall where ‘Platinum’ ended up getting the win. When reflecting on that classic MMA moment from the bare knuckle superstar, Ruelas stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“Yeah, I remember that fight, too. She’s basically 1 and 0 as a coach [laughs]. So it’s like, why not?”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

BKFC

Related

Frankie Edgar answers a question during a Q+A session ahead of UFC 288

Frankie Edgar explodes on 'shady' Bare Knuckle FC after abrupt debut cancelation

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2025
Frankie Edgar boxing training
Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar 'a little upset' over late BKFC 82 removal

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 9, 2025

BKFC 82 did not feature the combat sports return of Frankie Edgar as initially advertised.

Conor McGregor BKFC
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor seemingly supported a BKFC champ leaving, Alberto Blas responds

Dylan Bowker - October 7, 2025

Conor McGregor comes across as quite passionate about BKFC, but the partial owner of the bare-knuckle boxing outfit was seen curiously liking a social media post centred on Alberto Blas leaving the promotion. Blas left the company as their reigning bantamweight champion and the unbeaten bare-knuckle boxer, since crossed over to BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, where he won his debut and kept his streak of first-round finishes going.

Jeremy Stephens enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC Des Moines
Boxing News

Jeremy Stephens breaks social media silence after loss to Mike Perry at BKFC 82

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

Jeremy Stephens’s Bare Knuckle FC showdown with Mike Perry didn’t go according to plan last weekend in Newark.

Mike Perry KOs Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82
Mike Perry

Mike Perry reacts to brutal BKFC 82 win over Jeremy Stephens

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 5, 2025

Mike Perry has spoken out after delivering a sensational performance at BKFC 82.

Mike Perry, Jeremy Stephens, BKFC, BKFC 82, Results, TKO

BKFC 82 Results: Mike Perry stops Jeremy Stephens (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 4, 2025
Darren Till and Mike Perry
Darren Till

Mike Perry is still interested in BKFC showdown against rival Darren Till

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2025

Mike Perry has said that he’s still interested in the idea of a BKFC fight against his long-time rival Darren Till.

Conor McGregor speaks at a BKFC press conference, opposite Mike Perry walking to the ring for his boxing match against Jake Paul
Boxing News

Conor McGregor threatens to cut 'Michael' Perry with a loss to Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82

Curtis Calhoun - October 2, 2025

UFC superstar and BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor gave Mike Perry another ultimatum ahead of the latter’s return to the ring against Jeremy Stephens.

Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens BKFC 82 press conference
BKFC

"It'd be cool to see the underdog [Jeremy Stephens] [win]" vs. Mike Perry, says Queen of Violence hopeful

Dylan Bowker - October 1, 2025

Mike Perry defends his King of Violence crown against Jeremy Stephens in the headliner of BKFC 82, and one of the fighters vying for the Queen of Violence crown has weighed in on that headlining bout.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor issues a warning to Mike Perry ahead of BKFC return

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2025

UFC legend Conor McGregor has issued a warning to Mike Perry ahead of his return fight for BKFC next weekend.