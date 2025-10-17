BKFC fighter wants Nina Drama for next fight: “She’s in my corner. I cannot lose”

BKFC Hammond goes down this weekend and one of the participants on that card is excited about the prospect of Nina Drama being in her corner for a future fight. Marisol Ruelas collides with Brooke Evans at BKFC Fight Night: Hammond on October 18th. Ruelas appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker to touch on her bare knuckle debut which was multiple weight classes up and how this sophomore BKFC fight is now in her more optimal weight category.

There was a post from a few months ago on Ruelas’ Instagram account talking about meeting her celebrity crush, Nina Marie Daniele who’s known as Nina Drama to a lot of the UFC fans.

There was also previously some online discourse about Daniele possibly being in the corner of Paulo Costa for his next fight. When asked how she would feel about the possibility of having Nina Drama in her corner for a future outing with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Ruelas said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“Oh my god, I would love that. Yeah. Yeah. I mean, why not? Like sometimes just having somebody like that in your corner and I know a lot of people are going to be like, “No, you need somebody to tell you like move and blah blah blah.” And it’s like I can hear my coach. I can mute his voice from like the stands.” “But if I turn around and Nina’s like, “Let’s go.” I’m going to be like, she’s in my corner. I cannot lose [laughs]. So, I think it would be really cool. And she’s managed by my management, so like the possibilities are there.”

When BKFC’s King of Violence had a unique corner person for a past UFC fight

Nina Drama cornering Marisol Ruelas would certainly generate a lot of headlines and certain attention. A spotlight almost akin to how BKFC’s biggest star grabbed attention years back while still in the UFC. Mike Perry famously had his now-wife corner him for a UFC fight against Mickey Gall where ‘Platinum’ ended up getting the win. When reflecting on that classic MMA moment from the bare knuckle superstar, Ruelas stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],