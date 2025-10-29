Ante Delija reacts to Tom Aspinall’s refusal to fight him, defends teammate against skeptics of UFC 321 injuries

By Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025
Ante Delija walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC Paris, opposite Tom Aspinall in the cage at UFC 321

Surging UFC heavyweight Ante Delija responded to Tom Aspinall’s promise that he’ll vacate the belt if the matchmakers offer them a future title fight.

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall’s first title defense ended in a no-contest last weekend at UFC 321. Just minutes into his fight with Ciryl Gane, Aspinall was hit with multiple eye pokes, which left him unable to continue fighting.

As Aspinall begins his recovery process and undergoes further testing, his rising-star teammate will take the spotlight this weekend at UFC Vegas 110. Ante Delija, who knocked out Marcin Tybura in his promotional debut earlier this year, will face Waldo Cortes-Acosta in a high-profile heavyweight clash.

In the days since UFC 321, Aspinall has been hit by a storm of criticism from many top names, including Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. Delija came to his teammate’s defense ahead of his second UFC outing.

Ante Delija: Tom Aspinall did ‘a great job’ in deciding not to continue at UFC 321

During his UFC Vegas 110 pre-fight press conference, Delija reacted to Aspinall’s recent remarks.

“I think he did a great job with not continuing, and if more fighters do the same thing, I think we can prevent the same thing from happening again,” Delija said of Aspinall.

“Absolutely, 100 percent. More fighters should do the same thing, and more fighters should be punished for behaving that way. I have 33 fights and I never poked someone in the eye, and I believe the punishment for that should be severe.”

Aspinall made headlines ahead of UFC 321 when he declared he’d vacate the heavyweight title instead of fighting Delija, who is on the verge of title contention. Delija was asked to respond to Aspinall’s remarks ahead of his second UFC appearance.

“He’s a really, really dear friend of mine. And I do believe with that statement, he showed his character,” Delija said.

“I also wouldn’t fight against him for the belt.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ante Delija Tom Aspinall UFC Videos

Related

Ben Askren enters the Octagon prior to his fight at UFC Singapore

Doctor: Ben Askren combat sports comeback 'isn't crazy' amidst ongoing recovery from coma

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025
TJ Dillashaw appears at the UFC 280 press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall after an eye poke at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

TJ Dillashaw becomes the latest to accuse Tom Aspinall of 'taking the easy way out' at UFC 321

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025

Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw is the latest to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Tom Aspinall at UFC 321.

Chris Weidman, Anderson Silva
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman explains how Anderson Silva boxing match came together

Cole Shelton - October 29, 2025

Chris Weidman had thought of boxing Anderson Silva for quite some time.

UFC Fight Night Octagon
UFC

UFC legend makes interesting proposal to prevent boring fights amid UFC 321 criticism

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 29, 2025

Could Quinton “Rampage” Jackson be onto something with his proposal to prevent boring UFC fights?

Larissa Pacheco holds PFL Women's Lightweight Championship
UFC

Former PFL champion who defeated Kayla Harrison calls for UFC return

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 29, 2025

A former titleholder under the PFL banner wants to make her UFC return.

Umar Nurmagomedov controls Mario Bautista at UFC 321

Ex-UFC champion doubles down on advice for Umar Nurmagomedov

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 29, 2025
Steve Garcia
UFC

Steve Garcia expects a 'bloody' war against David Onama at UFC Vegas 110

Cole Shelton - October 28, 2025

Steve Garcia is eager to headline his first UFC card.

Jiri Prochazka speaks after a win at UFC 320, opposite Tom Aspinall in the cage at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Jiri Prochazka becomes the latest to question Tom Aspinall after eye pokes led to UFC 321 no contest

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is the latest to question Tom Aspinall’s eye injuries suffered at UFC 321.

Melissa Croden
UFC on ESPN

Melissa Croden thinks Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes "is for sure going to bring excitement and more attention to the division"

Dylan Bowker - October 28, 2025

Melissa Croden is a more recent addition to the UFC’s bantamweight division and is entering a more intriguing landscape at 135 pounds with the looming Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes bout firing many up. While there has not been a specifically outlined date or location, the promotion is clearly intrigued about booking a Harrison vs. Nunes championship clash. The excitement around that fight is seen as a much-needed shot in the arm for the women’s bantamweight division in the UFC overall.

Gillian Robertson
UFC

Gillian Robertson and Jamey-Lyn Horth bolster UFC Fight Night in December

Dylan Bowker - October 28, 2025

A couple of Canadian combatants have been added to December’s UFC Fight Night offering as Gillian Robertson and Jamey-Lyn Horth have locked in their respective bouts to close out the year.