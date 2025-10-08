Conor McGregor seemingly supported a BKFC champ leaving, Alberto Blas responds

Conor McGregor comes across as quite passionate about BKFC, but the partial owner of the bare-knuckle boxing outfit was seen curiously liking a social media post centred on Alberto Blas leaving the promotion. Blas left the company as their reigning bantamweight champion and the unbeaten bare-knuckle boxer, since crossed over to BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, where he won his debut and kept his streak of first-round finishes going.

In the wake of Blas announcing that he was signing to BKB, BKFC’s partial owner Conor McGregor had liked an Instagram post regarding Blas switching from one gloveless combat promotion to BKFC’s rival.

There was also a widely circulated photo of Blas and Conor McGregor in the ring after the Cuban combatant’s last BKFC title defense. When asked about McGregor liking a post that was centered on Blas’ departure from BKFC as their then-bantamweight champion, Blas said,

“You know, I think Conor [McGregor is] the business guy, you know. Conor know what kind of thing you have to do for money for your family, you know. Doesn’t matter if I am [on] the one side [or if] I am the other side, Conor know I’m the great athlete, you know. That guy recognize me, what kind of thing I can do in BKFC before and now I’m going to do in BKB, you know. Yeah, I don’t have nothing more to talk about, whatever. Yeah, move forward. That’s it, move forward.”

Conor McGregor may welcome another prolific BKFC fighter leaving the fold, post-BKFC 82

Conor McGregor pointedly told Mike Perry at a recent press conference that if he did not perform this weekend, that ‘Platinum’ would receive his walking papers from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Perry will throw down with Jeremy Stephens for the King of Violence title held by the former. This bout headlines BKFC 82 on Saturday, October 4th, in the promotion’s first foray into New Jersey.

McGregor did tout this as a hell of a fight and mentioned how he was ‘absolutely undecided’ as to who would get it done. Regardless of who it is, ‘The Notorious’ has some history with both fighters, and McGregor has claimed several times that he wants to throw down with the victor here in the BKFC ring someday.