Yuya Wakamatsu embraces do-or-die mentality: “I’ll fight as if it’s my last”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 7, 2025
Yuya Wakamatsu defeated Adriano Moraes at ONE 172

For Yuya Wakamatsu, defending his ONE Flyweight MMA World Title carries stakes that transcend sport — failure simply isn’t survivable in his mind.

Wakamatsu defends his strap against Joshua Pacio at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 30-year-old Japanese fighter makes his first title defense against the reigning strawweight king in a rare champion-versus-champion clash.

Most fighters treat championships as career milestones. Wakamatsu treats his like oxygen — absolutely essential for survival. That extreme mentality drove him through crushing defeats against legends like Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes before finally breaking through.

His March victory over Moraes at ONE 172 validated years of sacrifice. The first-round TKO inside Saitama Super Arena gave Japan a new flyweight king while erasing memories of their 2022 encounter that ended in submission defeat. Everything clicked perfectly that night when stakes mattered most.

Reality still feels surreal months later. Wakamatsu sometimes forgets he wears gold until someone reminds him. But that mental disconnect doesn’t soften his approach. He enters every fight prepared to die rather than lose what he spent his lifetime pursuing.

“I want to prove ONE’s flyweight [division] is the best in the world. That’s why I absolutely cannot lose. For me, losing basically equals death. I’ll fight as if it’s my last,” he said.

“I want to inspire fans with courage and hope. I want to put my entire way of life into those 25 minutes.”

Yuya Wakamatsu views championship as platform for inspiration

Gold means more than personal glory for Yuya Wakamatsu. The Tribe Tokyo MMA product sees his championship reign as fuel for others chasing impossible dreams.

Japan’s combat sports culture demands excellence while celebrating warriors who give everything inside the ring. Wakamatsu embodies that spirit through his relentless approach. His journey from struggling contender to champion proves dedication eventually overcomes talent gaps and unfortunate timing.

Joshua Pacio brings legitimate danger to Tokyo. The Filipino star seeks history as his nation’s first two-division MMA champion after dominating strawweight competition for years. He captured that throne multiple times, always bouncing back from devastating setbacks with championship-level performances.

“At the March event, everything just came together. I was at my peak, and I captured the title at that moment. It was truly the best moment of my life. The biggest change is that I now carry the title of champion. I’ve also gained confidence. One of my dreams came true, and it feels like I’ve started a new chapter,” he said.

“Sometimes I just think, ‘Oh right, I’m the champion.’ I forget I’m the champion. But my mindset hasn’t really changed. Honestly, it still doesn’t feel real to me. I’ve always felt pressure, because I fight thinking, ‘If I lose, it’s over.’ So in the end, all I can do is fight with everything I have.

“If people see me giving everything in the fight and think, ‘Wow, that’s amazing. I want to try too. I can do it too,’ then honestly, that’s enough for me.

“I know he’ll come at me ready to risk everything, and I want to show the fans a true war.”

